People who live and work in Marion are now able to enjoy Marion’s first Dunkin’ with a Next Generation store design and a drive-thru.
The new Dunkin’ at 2017 Sugar Hill Road opened the evening of Thursday, May 14 with service currently limited to drive-thru ordering and carry-out. A grand opening celebration with local owners and city of Marion representatives will be scheduled for a later date upon the lifting of current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, according to a news release.
The new location features Dunkin’s new restaurant design, with a modern atmosphere, innovative technologies and exciting elements, including:
Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.
Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now poured through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.
Dunkin’ on Demand: With fully-integrated digital kiosks coming in the near future, guests will be able to choose to order with or without the help of a crew member. Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the DD Perks Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. Guests will be able to track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant via a new digital order status board.
“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s Next Generation store initiative and can’t wait to welcome in our community,” said Dennis Harvey, local Dunkin’ franchisee. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep the area running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”
The new eatery employs 25 people.
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.
(1) comment
The brilliant people of Marion will place their own orders with kiosks and still complain that it's wrong.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.