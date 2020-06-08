Republican voters in McDowell County and the rest of the 11th Congressional District are now voting for their nominee to replace former U.S. Rep, Mark Meadows.
Republican voters in the district are being asked to choose either Lynda Bennett or Madison Cawthorn as their candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. No other races are on the ballot.
In the early March primary, GOP voters across the 11th Congressional District had 12 candidates to choose from during the race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Bennett, a resident of Maggie Valley, finished first in the Republican primary for the U.S. House seat with 20,510 votes or 22.72%. Cawthorn, a resident of Hendersonville, placed second with 18,418 votes or 20.4%. Jim Davis of Franklin came in third with 17,400 votes or 19.27%. The other nine Republican candidates for the U.S. House each didn’t get nowhere near as many votes.
That meant a second primary or a runoff would have to be held. The early voting for that second primary started on Thursday of last week.
Elections Director Kim Welborn said the early voting is taking place now at the McDowell County Board of Elections building at 2458 N.C. 226 South in Marion. The hours for the early voting are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
There will be only one Saturday for the early voting period in this second primary. That will be Saturday, June 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will also be the last day for the early voting period.
This contest between Bennett and Cawthorn has drawn a lot of interest across western North Carolina. Both claim to be loyal supporters of President Trump and worthy successors to former Rep. Mark Meadows as they seek the nomination of the GOP in the 11th District.
As of Monday morning, around 120 people have voted in the runoff in McDowell County, according to Welborn.
She added that is a good turnout thus far for an election that has only one race on the ballot.
The early voting at the McDowell Board of Elections is also taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff at the Board of Elections has masks for people to wear when they come to vote. But voters are not required to wear those masks. The elections staff members are wearing marks though.
Voters are required to use hand sanitizer when they enter the building and it is being provided. The Board of Elections is asking the public to practice social distancing in the building. Plexiglas shields are in place and the surfaces are being cleansed, according to Welborn.
The Election Day for the second primary will take place on Tuesday, June 23. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at all 17 precincts in McDowell County.
The winner of the Republican second primary will go on to face Democrat Moe Davis of Asheville in the November election.
