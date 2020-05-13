A person educated in the McDowell County school system is now its Teacher of the Year.
The McDowell County Board of Education announced during Teacher Appreciation Week this year’s Teachers of the Year from each local school.
And taking this year’s highest honor is East McDowell Middle School’s Shawna Lytle, a veteran educator.
Lytle is a native of McDowell County. She went through the McDowell County school system and graduated from McDowell High School. Lytle played sports in middle and high school. In 1991 she played on the high school state championship basketball team. After high school, Lytle went on to play basketball and softball at Catawba College. Lytle came back to the Old Fort area after finishing college. She has been working with students in the McDowell County Schools for 20 years, 16 of those teaching health and physical education at East McDowell.
Lytle is currently the athletic director for East McDowell and coaches multiple sports. Her job gives her the opportunity to teach students about positive health choices that impact their lives, she said.
She enjoys that she gets to build solid relationships with students while encouraging them to think about making good decisions that will impact their future.
As with most teachers, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge.
“I miss the students at East McDowell Middle School,” she said. “It has been hard trying to learn new technology skills but I am improving every day.”
East McDowell Middle School Principal Desarae Kirkpatrick said Lytle is more than deserving of this honor.
“Shawna Lytle is a compassionate, dedicated educator who leads by positive example,” she said. “As a physical education teacher, she champions for the physical and emotional health of our students and staff and is often sharing encouraging words to cheer us on toward a healthy lifestyle. She is a favorite among our students as she easily establishes positive relationships with our teens. As EMMS athletic director, she leads by positive example, committing long hours coaching, attending athletic events, and again, always sharing a positive, encouraging word with our student-athletes and fellow coaches. East McDowell Middle School is proud to have Shawna Lytle representing as our Teacher of the Year!”
2020-2021 Teachers of the Year
• McDowell High School, Seth Hunt
• McDowell Early College, Marilyn Jordan
• McDowell Academy for Innovation, Marie Warlick
• Foothills Community School, Debbie Meaney
• West McDowell Middle School, Christina Parton
• West Marion Elementary School, Paige Creson
• Pleasant Gardens Elementary School, Shannon Daudert
• Old Fort Elementary School, Niki Poplin
• North Cove Elementary School, Holly Woody
• Nebo Elementary School, Caitlin Robinson
• Marion Elementary School, Ingrid Ramirez
• Glenwood Elementary School, Amy McEntire
• Eastfield Global Magnet School, Madelyn Davis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.