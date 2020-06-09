The McDowell County Board of Education approved the revised 2020-2021 calendar at Monday night’s regular meeting for McDowell Academy for Innovation, McDowell Early College and Eastfield Global Magnet School.
The board met within CDC guidelines for social distancing. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.
The board discussed and voted on Eastfield Global Magnet’s calendar. They approved having Eastfield move to a traditional calendar for only one year, having Eastfield begin on Aug. 17 along with all the other traditional schools. Eastfield will go back to a year-round school calendar the following school year. The board only had two options for the school calendar, either a traditional or the 45-15 calendar which Eastfield was on and decided on the traditional calendar, that way Eastfield was properly prepared for their students coming back.
“This conversation is about COVID-19 and what we have got to be able to get into place for the students to come back as safely as we can have them,” said Superintendent Mark Garrett. “Have not only plans in place but being able to execute those plans from day one when schools open.”
Also the board reviewed and discussed the revised calendars for MAI and MEC in relation to Gov. Roy Cooper and the General Assembly’s COVID-19 relief package, which schools adding five remote learning days to their school calendars. Once the school year starts, the five remote learning days can become flexible and rescheduled by the board. MAI and MEC start dates will stay the same.
In other business:
• Garrett gave a COVID-19 update.
• In unfinished business, Garrett gave an update on the Old Fort School Building Project and COVID-19 Bonus Pay update.
The board recognized students Samantha Dotson, Bobbie Taylor and MacKenna Lewis.
A virtual presentation was given by Chris Revis about Connect McDowell Update
The board approved the consent agenda.
Garrett read his administrative reports.
