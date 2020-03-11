A house in the Woodlawn community that was home for a firefighter and a paramedic is a total loss after a devastating fire late Tuesday afternoon, but friends and coworkers started helping out quickly.
At around 4:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in Woodlawn. The house was on a hill across U.S. 221 North from Hicks Chapel Loop. Although some fire trucks were on top of the hill at the burning house, several other firefighters had to park their vehicles in a lot next to an old warehouse on U.S. 221 North and walk up the wooded hill to the scene of the fire.
Keith Stockton, chief of the Woodlawn-Sevier Fire Department, said later the owner of the home had burned a pile of brush which then turned into a structure fire. The fire pretty much gutted the inside of the two-level house at the top of the hill. Stockton said the house is a total loss but no one was injured in the blaze.
The fire also burned around a half to ¾ of an acre of surrounding land.
Firefighters from Woodlawn, Ashford-North Cove, Pleasant Gardens and Marion departments all responded to the fire. The U.S. Forest Service was also called in to help contain the fire. McDowell County Rescue Squad and McDowell EMS were on the scene as well.
Immediately after the fire, friends and colleagues of the people who lived in this house stepped forward to help. Adrienne Jones with the McDowell EMS started a Go Fund Me page for Gavin Wood and Desiree McLaughlin, who lived there.
“Gavin Wood, a North Cove Firefighter and McDowell County Paramedic suffered a major loss when a fire broke out in his home on March 10,” reads the Go Fund Me page. “Gavin and his partner Desiree McLaughlin, also a McDowell County Paramedic, lost most of their belongings in the house fire. Thankfully no one was injured in the fire.
“These are people who serve our community everyday. Let’s come together as a community and take care of two people who work hard to give back to McDowell. Together we can help them get through this difficult time. Please consider donating to help. Thank you for showing support!”
As of Wednesday morning, the page raised $4,220 out of a $10,000 goal.
You can help by going to Go Fund Me and searching for “mcdowell firefighter.”
You can see the page: https://www.gofundme.com/ f/support-mcdowell-firefighterparamedic?utm source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp%20 share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0NFOnlUQ44NKZH20RlO_ l5U2WcrYtCgyVPWy7iNm74PMF2OV051gwMdvs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.