Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... EAST CENTRAL MCDOWELL COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... WEST CENTRAL BURKE COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1215 PM EDT SATURDAY. * AT 1210 PM EDT, RAINFALL ACCUMULATIONS OF 5-8 INCHES SINCE MONDAY OVER THE HEADWATERS OF THE CATAWBA RIVER AND ASSOCIATED TRIBUTARIES HAS CAUSED HIGH FLOWS INTO LAKE JAMES. THE FLOODWAVE FROM THIS HEAVY RAINFALL IS CURRENTLY MOVING THROUGH LAKE JAMES, CAUSING LAKE LEVELS TO BE ABOVE FULL POOL. DUKE ENERGY IS AGGRESSIVELY MOVING WATER THROUGH THE RIVER SYSTEM IN ORDER TO MANAGE THIS FLOODWAVE. NEVERTHELESS, HIGH POOL ELEVATIONS AT LAKE JAMES WILL PERSIST THROUGH TONIGHT. * AS OF 300 AM, LAKE JAMES IS AT 102.3 FEET AND FALLING SLOWLY. ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE: 101.00 FEET MINOR FLOOD STAGE: 102.00 FEET FORECAST: DUKE ENERGY PROJECTS THE POOL TO CONTINUE TO FALL SLOWLY THROUGH TONIGHT. EXPECT LAKE JAMES TO REMAIN ABOVE FULL POOL THROUGH AT LEAST TONIGHT. IMPACTS: BETWEEN 101 AND 102 FEET...NUISANCE FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE SHORELINE INCLUDING RESIDENTIAL YARDS, CAMPGROUNDS, DOCKS, AND BOAT-LAUNCH AREAS IS ONGOING. LAKEWATERS MAY BE FLOODING MOOSE LODGE CAMPGROUND, MOOSE LODGE CAMPGROUND RD, AND HOUSEBOAT LANE. * FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LAKE LEVELS OR DAM RELEASES, PEOPLE ARE ENCOURAGED TO VISIT HTTP://LAKES.DUKE-ENERGY.COM OR CALL 1-800-829- 5253. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS, FISHERMEN, KAYAKERS, AND OTHER LAKE USERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION DURING ELEVATED LAKE LEVELS AND DOWNSTREAM RELEASES. AVOID AREAS ALONG THE STREAM BELOW DAMS RELEASING WATER. CAMPERS AND OTHER RESIDENTS ALONG THE LAKESHORE MUST BE PREPARED TO RETREAT TO HIGHER GROUND IF LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE. STAY WEATHER AWARE AND MONITOR LAKE LEVELS CLOSELY. &&