As of Thursday, April 16, 50 congregate living facilities in North Carolina, including 33 nursing homes, 10 residential care facilities and six correctional institutions, had reported COVID-19 outbreaks.
Fortunately, McDowell is not among those numbers.
“You guys are doing a great job,” McDowell Emergency Management Deputy Director Craig Walker told the administrators of local long-term care facilities on a conference call, the second of its kind, Thursday morning. “We are grateful that we haven’t had any outbreaks here, and that speaks volumes to what you guys are doing. I can’t imagine how hard it is to social distance in the space that you have with the patients that you have.”
Walker and Adult Home Specialist Shannon Jones with the McDowell County Department of Social Services, who is staged at the EOC each day, advised the care home administrators to continue social distancing and having any potentially infected people tested.
Jones’s participation at EOC each day guarantees that the care homes will receive real-time information from public health officials.
Logistics Officer Steve Hancock told the administrators that crews continue to deliver protective personal equipment (PPE), like gloves and masks, to their facilities and not to hesitate to let him know of other requests.
“Protecting our most vulnerable and providing support to McDowell’s adult care homes and nursing facilities remains a top priority for EOC,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “We support you. We have an entire team ready to work alongside you.”
