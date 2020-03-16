After 15 years of serving customers, the Fatz Café restaurant in Marion closed its doors Monday.
A sign on the door placed Monday says “Thank you for your years of patronage this Fatz location has closed.”
The McDowell News attempted to speak with a manager at the local restaurant as employees were busy packing up belongings and items. He referred all questions to corporate spokesperson Windi Cooper.
“All I can confirm is did close today,” said Cooper to The McDowell News. “I can only confirm it is the only one closing and will not reopen.”
She later added that the reason had to do with the lease and it has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic.
"The closing is due to irreconcilable issues with the lease," she is an email. "This IS NOT related to the coronavirus event. We have a field team in place in Marion to provide job assistance to all employees. All employees will be offered jobs at nearby locations. It's important to note that Fatz Cafe operates successful restaurants in neighboring Forest City and Morganton locations. It is our hope that the communities surrounding Marion will continue to dine with us there and at any of our locations in the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee."
The Fatz Café at 390 U.S. 70 West in Marion first opened its doors in 2005. It was the chain’s eighth location in North Carolina at that time. The eatery started off with a staff of 122 full-time and part-time workers. Numerous local organizations held pancake breakfast fund-raisers there.
But in recent years, several dissatisfied patrons left negative reviews on the Marion location’s Facebook page.
“The waitress was slow and we didn't get all that we ordered and they was not busy at all,” wrote Seth Bennett on Feb. 29.
“I very seldom eat here anymore (use to be our favorite) and was reminded why today,” wrote Harold Webb on April 12, 2018. “Had the pot roast w greens, mashed potatoes and biscuit. The roast had a funny, vinegar taste (could have been something else), not good. The greens and MP were fine but the biscuit was soooo big just not tasty. They’ve even changed the recipe of the poppy seed rolls, not sure why. The seven seniors in our party weren’t too please either!”
“Service was awful and food was burnt on Saturday, was not impressed at all,” wrote Patricia Ann Casey on Nov. 5, 2019.
“Probably the worst food I have ever had from a restaurant,” wrote David Barley on Oct. 1, 2019. “The steak wasn’t cooked correctly the first, second or third time. The manager brought a flashlight out and said “look at the steak under a different light cause it looks different under this light”. SERIOUSLY!!!!!!! I will say that the waitress did her very best to cover for the cook and the manager. Also, this place was out of all Ribeye steak and bacon. The baked potatoes were so hard, that they couldn’t be eaten. Will say that I/we will NEVER eat here again...EVER.”
Sorry it had to finally give it up, used to be very nice but has suffered/struggled in my opinion. It did not take but a few disappointments for me to choose other alternatives.
