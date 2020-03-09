Firefighters and law enforcement officers were on the scene Monday of a couple of woods fires burning in the Clinchfield community of Marion.
At 10:35 a.m. Monday, firefighters with the Marion Fire Department were called about a woods fire burning between the West Rock plant and Old Morganton Road in the Clinchfield community. Upon arrival, firefighters traveled through the woods to the scene of the fire, which had burned about a ¼ of an acre before it was put out, according to Chief Ray McDaniel.
“While we were finishing up, there was another woods fire 75 yards away,” McDaniel said.
This other fire burned an area of about 20 by 20 feet and a lot of it was trash, he added.
Because the fires were suspicious, officers with the Marion Police Department and deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate and asked to bring a drone to scout the area. McDaniel said he was not aware of anyone being charged with starting those fires.
No one was hurt in this incident and no structures were threatened. Marion firefighters were on the scene for an hour and a half, according to McDaniel.
The Marion Fire Department received assistance from Pleasant Gardens Fire Department, N.C. Forest Service, McDowell Rescue Squad, McDowell Emergency Management as well as the Sheriff’s Office and the MPD.
