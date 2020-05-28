Marion’s greenway will need some repairs before reopening.
Last week, 8 to 11 inches of rain fell across McDowell County, with the higher amounts in western McDowell causing streams and the Catawba River to rise to flood stage.
Both the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway and Greenlee Park sustained damage that has temporarily closed these popular areas.
The Joseph McDowell Greenway has a layer of silt and sand that will need to be cleared off the pavement. The City of Marion Public Works Department is projecting that the work can be completed in a week or so.
More serious damage was done on the western end of the greenway. A bridge near the quarry parking area was washed off its foundation and will need to be replaced.
This will take a longer time to repair. Once the greenway is cleared of debris and silt it will be open from the McDowell House parking area to the damaged bridge. Walkers will need to turn around at the closed end of the greenway. While repairs are ongoing, the western quarry entrance and Sam Phillips Drive will be closed.
Greenlee Park also sustained flooding. Once the damage is assessed and repaired and announcement will be made on its reopening.
The public is asked to respect all areas that are closed.
The McDowell Trails Association asks for your patience as cleanup and repairs are being done.
