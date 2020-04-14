For her dedication in feeding the hungry of McDowell, Foothills Food Hub Developer Heather Edwards was honored last month with the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award.
The presentation of this prestigious award was given at the annual McDowell Chamber of Commerce Banquet held Thursday, March 12 at the Municipal Event Center. Robin Nicholson, Duke Energy’s district manager for McDowell County, announced the 2020 recipient.
“With the dwindling number of farms and the dying out of the traditional family farm, a void is opening up,” said Nicholson to the crowd at the banquet. “This is a void that this year’s recipient recognizes and is working to close. For the past seven years by donating her time and relentless advocacy, this year’s recipient has been investing in reducing the food insecurities in McDowell County. She was an early thought leader for the Community Food and Health Hub and has been actively involved as a member of the Local Food Access and Awareness workgroup and served as chair of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Council.
“At a recent presentation, this individual enlightened McDowell County Commissioners with some alarming data; 15% of the McDowell County population is food insecure, or in other words, these households don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Under her leadership and guidance, the Foothills Food Hub is a space that provides a solution to food insecurity, supports healthier eating, supports our farmers across the region and fortify the local food system across this region.”
The Foothills Food Hub will provide a central storage and staging area for local food-focused non-profits and agencies. A second phase will provide a facility where farmers will be able to clean and package their produce and products and store them for pick up. In addition, a commercial kitchen will provide food entrepreneurs a place to create value added products and a teaching kitchen will be used for cooking and other classes.
Edwards was not able to accept this award in person. Alpo Portelli with the McDowell Local Food Advisory Council accepted on her behalf.
After the Chamber banquet, Edwards told The McDowell News said this award should be about the community and not her specifically.
“I am so incredibly humbled that Kim Effler considered nominating me for this award,” said Edwards to The McDowell News. “I was shocked to learn I had won and laughing and crying watching the video of our fearless leader Alpo Portelli accepting the award. As with all things, nothing we do is done alone. I am so very lucky to work with some amazing leaders in our agencies and grassroots organizations across this county - from the community forums, the Cooperative Extension, MATCH, the Impact Program, EMS, McKinney-Vento, our food pantries, our farmers, and so many more.
“In times like this when folks are struggling to stay calm and be healthy, I know that we will continue to reflect our continued love of community, our willingness to take care of each other and our power to act as family. We are an incredibly strong community - we have learned through difficult times what it means to rely on our neighbors and take care of each other. This is our strength, and I am so very proud and thankful to be part of that.”
The reason Edwards could not attend the Chamber of Commerce banquet is because she and other community leaders were at a conference in New Orleans about food insecurity. She was there with Emily Roberts, project manager, McDowell Local Food Advisory Council; Paula Swepson Avery, executive director of West Marion Community Forum; Kathy Arriola, executive director of Centro Unido Latino Americano.
They attended the 2020 National Good Food Network Conference held by Winrock International. There, the four leaders from McDowell County partnered with folks from Kentucky and led a workshop focused on facilitating community-driven work to strengthen local food systems and address food insecurity in rural communities like McDowell.
“We share processes, best practices, and lessons learned working alongside Appalachian communities in North Carolina and Kentucky,” she said to The McDowell News. “Our organizations work with communities to take ownership of work that addresses food system inequities by growing their own food, creating mutually beneficial consumer/ retailer relationships with farmers’ markets through healthy food prescriptions and SNAP-enabled markets, and engage their neighbors in identifying solutions to food systems issues impacting their own communities. We will share our methodologies for employing community and equity driven framework.”
The conference was held by Winrock International, a recognized leader in United States and international development, providing solutions to some of the world’s most complex social, agricultural and environmental challenges. Inspired by its namesake Winthrop Rockefeller, Winrock’s mission is to empower the disadvantaged, increase economic opportunity and sustain natural resources. Winrock is a non-profit organization that implements a portfolio of more than 140 agriculture, environment and social development projects in over 46 countries. It has annual revenue of $100 million, employing over 1,000 staff around the world managed from five Winrock offices and dozens of project offices. Winrock combines technical expertise with entrepreneurial innovation to improve lives around the globe, according to Edwards.
More information about Winrock and the conference can be found at https://www.winrock.org/ms/2020-ngfn-conference/?pid=26846
