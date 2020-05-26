During these uncertain times, the Foothills Food Hub and the Corpening Memorial YMCA are expanding their efforts to make sure local families get the food they need.
As more residents seek emergency food or food to supplement a limited income, the Foothills Food Hub has expanded their efforts through new food pantries and food distribution events. During the remainder of May and through June, the Food Hub will offer drive-thru food. Foothills Food Hub continues to experience increased attendance at their food pantry and food outreach events, according to a news release.
The drive-thru pantries are at the following locations:
• St. John’s AME Church (7909 U.S. 70 East in Nebo). It is held Mondays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Parker’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church (608 Jacktown Road in Marion). It is held Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
• Montford Cove Baptist Church (4920 Cove Road in Union Mills) . It is held Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Signs highlighting each location are being posted throughout McDowell Country. Drivers and passengers should note the location posted on the signs, and are welcome to visit the Foothills Food Hub’s Facebook page for additional details: https://www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/.
The Montford Cove Baptist Church Food Distribution includes a new opportunity for families of school-age children to receive additional meal support. The Corpening Memorial YMCA has partnered with Foothills Food Hub to distribute bagged lunch meals at this event. Bagged lunches are provided at no-cost upon request, but it is noted that supplies are limited. Lunches will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
In addition to these food distribution opportunities, the Foothills Food Hub provided food boxes for the food drive hosted by People On The Move in Old Fort on Tuesday, May 26. The People On the Move Old Fort Food Drive was held at 141 Albert Joyner Sr. Road from 4 to 5pm.
The largest food pantry hosted by the Foothills Food Hub continues every Tuesday at East Marion Pentecostal Holiness Church on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Residents interested in this food pantry should show up after 11 a.m. at 900 Baldwin Ave. and follow the orange cones. At this time, hot meal service is on hold until Foothills Food Hub & McDowell Access To Care and Health (MATCH) can find a new restaurant to provide meal distribution.
“While we know many restaurants are focused on reopening and recovering from the shutdown, we are hoping there’s a business out there looking to expand their community outreach and stand out as a community pillar in these challenging times,” said Heather Edwards, project manager of the Foothills Food Hub.
The Food Hub’s reach doesn’t just stop at the above food pantry sites. Edwards has indicated the Hub is open to suggestions for other food distribution locations, but acknowledges the fact that more locations would require more volunteers and additional community support.
For individuals unable to attend the Foothills Food Hub’s Food Distribution events, MATCH and McDowell Transit have partnered together to provide delivery service of food boxes for residents in need. If you are in need of a food box delivered to your household, please call 828-659-5289. Leave a message with your name, phone number, address and need. A member of MATCH or a volunteer will return your call and arrange a delivery, according to the news release.
If your restaurant is interested in providing a meal service for any of the Food Hub’s events, please reach out to Heather at: Heather@FoothillsFoodHub.org.
The Foothills Food Hub also provides food bank resources and support to other organizations that host local food pantries. For a full list of pantries please visit: https://bit.ly/English_SpanishLiveFoodResourceList.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.