As the number of known positive coronavirus cases exceeded 50 in McDowell, health officials announced three free drive-thru testing sites for the coming week.
The McDowell County Health Department announced on Friday that two additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
That brought the total number of positives locally to 51 as of The McDowell News print deadline on Saturday. Any additional weekend cases will be reported at mcdowellnews.com as soon as they are in and in Tuesday’s print edition.
There have been 1,174 people tested, 847 negative results and 276 tests are pending results. As of Saturday, there were 21 individuals in quarantine, 29 out of quarantine and one death.
The state’s online coronavirus dashboard from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has a slightly higher number of positive cases for McDowell.
“The discrepancy in our numbers versus NCDHHS comes from citizens who live in other counties being tested in McDowell and DHHS assigning their positive test to McDowell County’s data,” Emergency Services Director William Kehler said Saturday. “We are waiting on NCDHHS to correct the error, as only McDowell County citizens should be included in our local numbers. The testing data that is released by Foothills Health District is accurate.
The initial investigation into the latest positive cases reveals the source of transmission to be contact with other positives. Public health staff initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease.
“As we begin to move into increased testing in the community, we know that the positive cases will increase,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Unfortunately, this new case is not related to mass testing. The results are clearly from contacts with other positives and community transmission. The McDowell County Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. In addition, positives are being quarantined for 14 days.”
As business restrictions eased, people were beginning to gather socially in public again. Powell urged everyone to continue to take precautions.
“We must stay vigilant in social distancing, good hygiene and using protective measures to keep ourselves safe,” she said. “We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives.”
Health officials announced upcoming free testing for anyone who wants it at three locations. This test is for the active virus. It will not detect antibodies in those who have had the virus and recovered.
The test is conducted through the use of a nasal swab. Anyone can be tested regardless of whether they have symptoms or not because some people who have the virus can by asymptomatic.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
Addie’s Chapel; Monday, June 1, from 9 a.m.- noon; located at 201 Ridley Street in Marion
Our Lady of the Angels; Thursday, June 4, from -5 p.m.; located at 290 North Garden St. in Marion
McDowell High School; Friday, June 5, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Health Department is also continuing to test individuals for COVID-19. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. — 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid.html
