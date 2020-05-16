McDowell County Schools recently received $50,000 from Facebook that will help feed the needs of students.
The tech company reached out to area school systems early on during the COVID-19 pandemic and asked how they could help.
Superintendent Mark Garrett stated that along with a request for additional technology to improve Wi-Fi signals at several schools, McDowell County Schools also asked for funds to assist with the schools’ feeding programs.
“I specifically asked Facebook for assistance with our Backpack Program, which provides weekend food that goes home in backpacks for students every Friday,” said Garrett. “That program really helps families who are struggling and need help. It gives them one less thing to worry about.”
A short while after the school system’s request, Garrett was contacted by Facebook and was astounded by their generous donation of $50,000, he said.
Garrett stated that these funds will not only assist the school system’s Backpack Program, but also allow the school system to purchase additional items for school food pantries and possibly expand their efforts to help food insecure families.
Funding will also help the school system partner with other local organizations and make bulk purchases for chicken or other food products that will help both entities feed families in need.
“We’ve got that two month, traditional summer break where we run the feeding programs, but not all students can get there,” said Garett. “This funding might let us add to that and do things that we haven’t traditionally been able to do.”
Data centers are part of the infrastructure that helps the company bring WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and more to people around the globe. They support Facebook’s mission to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together, according to the facility’s Facebook page.
Opened in 2010, the Forest City data center is one of the most energy-efficient facilities of its kind in the world. Energy use in the data centers is measured in terms of power usage effectiveness (“PUE”), which is determined by dividing the amount of power entering a data center by the power used to run the computers in it.
For additional information about Facebook’s Regional Data Center located in Forest City, NC, visit facebook.com/ForestCityDataCenter.
