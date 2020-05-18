Weather Alert

...VERY HEAVY RAINFALL TO PRODUCE FLOODING ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA THROUGH THURSDAY... .ROUND AFTER ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL MOVE THROUGH THE WESTERN CAROLINAS TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT. THE HEAVY RAINFALL THAT ALREADY FELL TODAY, SOME 2 TO 3 INCHES IN A FEW PLACES, IS SETTING THE STAGE FOR ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL AND ASSOCIATED FLOODING TO DEVELOP THROUGH AT LEAST MID- WEEK. RAPID RISES WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP ALONG AREA STREAMS AND CREEKS, AND MAIN STEM RIVERS WILL BE STEADILY ON THE RISE AS WELL. FLOODING MAY DEVELOP BY EARLY TUESDAY AND LIKELY WORSEN IN MANY PLACES THROUGH THURSDAY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER, AVERY, BUNCOMBE, BURKE, CALDWELL, CATAWBA, CLEVELAND, MCDOWELL, POLK, RUTHERFORD, HENDERSON, LINCOLN, MITCHELL, TRANSYLVANIA, AND YANCEY COUNTIES. IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, ANDERSON, CHEROKEE, GREENVILLE, PICKENS, AND SPARTANBURG COUNTIES. * THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * SEVERAL WAVES OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL AND EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WILL RESULT IN RAINFALL TOTALS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES IN MANY LOCATIONS BY THURSDAY MORNING. RAINFALL TOTALS OF 8 TO 12 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE ALONG AND NEAR THE NORTHERN BLUE RIDGE ESCARPMENT IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA. * RAPID RISES ABOVE BANKFULL ON STREAMS AND CREEKS MAY OCCUR, ALONG WITH THE THREAT OF FLOODED ROADWAYS IN EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS OR POCKETS OF HIGHER RAINFALL RATES. MAIN STEM RIVER FLOODING MAY DEVELOP AS WELL DURING THE MID WEEK PERIOD, AND PERHAPS PERSIST THROUGH LATE WEEK OR LONGER, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE CATAWBA RIVER CHANNEL WHERE LONGER DURATION, SIGNIFICANT FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE. IN AND NEAR THE MOUNTAINS, THE THREAT FOR LANDSLIDE ACTIVITY MAY ALSO INCREASE TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. RAINFALL OF MORE THAN FIVE INCHES IN SIMILAR STORMS HAS BEEN ASSOCIATED WITH AN INCREASED RISK OF LANDSLIDES AND ROCKSLIDES. IF YOU LIVE ON A MOUNTAINSIDE OR IN A COVE AT THE BASE OF A MOUNTAIN, ESPECIALLY NEAR A STREAM, BE READY TO LEAVE IN ADVANCE OF THE STORM OR AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE SHOULD RISING WATER, MOVING EARTH, OR ROCKS THREATEN. CONSIDER POSTPONING TRAVEL ALONG MOUNTAIN ROADS DURING THE PERIOD OF HEAVY RAINFALL. &&