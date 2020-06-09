McDowell County will soon allow for teams to practice baseball and softball again at county-operated facilities once the necessary contracts are finalized. In addition, county officials hope to reopen the swimming pool at the Recreation Center by the end of this month once the necessary staff is in place.
The subject of county-operated recreation facilities and programs was the main topic of discussion at Monday’s regular meeting of the McDowell Board of Commissioners. Over the weekend, some of the commissioners participated in a discussion on Facebook about the use of the county’s fields at the McDowell County Sports Complex (formerly Maple Leaf). Little League and travel ball teams want to use these fields for practice.
“The facility serves as the ‘home’ field for youth teams from Marion, West Marion, Pleasant Gardens, Eastfield, and Nebo,” reads the county’s Website. “Numerous tournaments are also held at the facility throughout the year.”
There are other county facilities in North Cove, Old Fort and Glenwood.
But McDowell County officials were still seeking clarification from the state about what is allowed under the governor’s executive order for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can understand the frustration of our youth and their parents,” said Commissioner Lynn Greene.
In addition, many people get the county’s facilities confused with Big League Camp, which is a private operation, and the facilities with the school system.
On Monday, County Manager Ashley Wooten said he had heard from a representative for Gov. Roy Cooper. Wooten said he was informed by the governor’s office that the fields at the Sports Complex and other county facilities could start having baseball games again. The limit would no more than 25 players for each team and no more than 25 spectators. That means no more than 75 people at each field at one time. Since the Sports Complex has four fields, that means no more than 300 people there at one time. The same limit would apply to the county facilities in North Cove and Glenwood, according to county officials.
The commissioners were also concerned about the county being held liable if someone contracted COVID-19 while playing at the fields. At Monday’s meeting, County Attorney Fred Coats said the county could create a contract that would have to be signed by any teams wanting to use the fields. If the county posts signs and ask the teams to sign waivers, then that should suffice.
“You are entering the place at your own risk,” he said.
Signs should be posted and the facilities should be kept clean to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Local residents should also contact the county’s Recreation Department to make sure a certain facility is available, said county officials.
“I want to see our facilities open as well but we need to do it safely and legally,” said Recreation Director Susan Huskins.
After a discussion, the commissioners agreed to meet again on Monday of next week to review a proposed contract which will be offered to any team or group wanting to use the fields for practice. The goal is to make the county’s ball fields available again as soon as possible.
In addition, Huskins said her plan is to reopen the swimming pool at the Rec Center in Marion by the end of this month. The pool is not ready yet and the Recreation Department has to hire the necessary staff, including life guards. The Health Department has to inspect the pool, too.
At this time, there are no plans to reopen the swimming pool in Old Fort due to the additional staffing and supervision requirements necessitated by the governor’s executive orders, according to Wooten.
“The problem we have are employees,” said Huskins. “Some can’t get recertified.”
The commissioners said they hope to see the swimming pool in Marion reopen soon now that it is summertime.
“It’s June and it’s 90 degrees,” said Greene. “We need to do something.”
“Let’s move this forward,” said Commission Chairman David Walker.
In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:
Heard an update about the COVD-19 situation in McDowell from Emergency Management Director William Kehler and Health Director Karen Powell. As of Monday, 2,135 people in McDowell have been tested. Of those, 1,245 came back negative and 783 are still pending. In McDowell, 107 positive cases have been found and there were two deaths. Kehler said 4.7% of the population has been tested and that’s a higher percentage than the more populous counties around McDowell. “We’ve seen more children testing positively,” said Kehler. Sixty-nine are in quarantine and 36 are out of quarantine. “It’s so critical everybody stays home,” said Powell. There are more drive-thru testing sites around McDowell County too.
Heard an update about the EMS capital project. The county is planning to build a new EMS base on U.S. 221 North and a new EMS headquarters south of Marion. Construction bids were received in April, financing bids were received up through Monday, the construction and financing bids were put before the commissioners for approval, and the complete application package was sent to Raleigh on Friday. The state Local Government Commission will review the application at their July 7 meeting.
Tabled making an appointment to the McDowell Technical Community College board of trustees.
Heard an update about the long-awaited public shooting range. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has prepared the shooting range bid specifications. A pre-bid meeting will be held on Friday, June 12 with the bid opening scheduled for July 1. The county will handle the bidding and will pay project costs up front with 90% of invoices being reimbursed by N.C. Wildlife.
Heard an update about the new Golden LEAF grants. This statewide program will award up to $11 million to projects located in a 12-county zone. There will be a maximum of one to three grants per county and no more than $1.5 million will be awarded to any one county.
Approved a series of administrative items.
Approved the closing of a road for the Glenwood Ruritan Gold Rush 5K on Aug. 15.
Appointed review officers who will review and approve plats before they are recorded at the Register of Deeds.
Approved the dedication of county property for a right of way. The county’s engineer has been working with the N.C. Department of Transportation for several months on the design of the new access roads that are to be built on the Universal property on the south side of College Drive. State DOT will require the county to dedicate property for the right of way. There is a small portion of the road on county property, but the majority is on city property.
