The number of positive coronavirus cases in McDowell increased by 24 in two days and a second person has died, health officials said Saturday.
Fifteen new positives were reported Friday and an additional nine were announced Saturday afternoon. That brought the total to 103 in McDowell County.
There have been 2,089 people tested, 1,161 negative results and 825 tests are pending results. On Saturday, there were 69 individuals in quarantine, 32 out of quarantine and two deaths.
No additional information was available about the second death.
“The increase in positive results among individuals living together is staggering. We are clearly seeing how contagious this virus can be, especially with individuals living in close quarters,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The new results are clearly from close contacts with other positives and community transmission.”
Ninety percent of those who have tested positive have not required hospitalization, according to data at the McDowell Emergency Management website (http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html)
Results from ongoing mass testing sites continue to reveal asymptomatic positives.
The McDowell County Health Department is working to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. All positives are quarantined for 14 days.
Though numbers are rising, McDowell continues to have fewer cases than nearby counties.
Here are numbers from the state as of noon on Saturday:
Burke: 540 cases, 16 deaths.
Buncombe: 389 cases, 32 deaths.
Rutherford: 194 cases, five deaths.
Catawba: 284 cases, eight deaths.
You can view all the state numbers at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• St. John AME Church; Monday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; located at 7909 US 70 East in Nebo
• First Freewill Baptist Church; Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; located at 965 Baldwin Ave. in Marion
• Parker’s Chapel; Tuesday from 4 p.m.-6 p.m; located at 608 Jacktown Rd. in Marion
• McDowell High School; Wednesday June 10 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Old Fort Town Hall; Thursday June 11 from 9 a.m.-noon; 38 Catawba Ave. in Old Fort
The Health Department is continuing to test individuals for COVID-19. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m – 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
