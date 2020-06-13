The McDowell County Health Department said on Saturday 12 more McDowell residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). That followed Friday’s announcement of five additional cases.
On Saturday, the known total in McDowell was 140. Additional testing is scheduled for the coming week.
There have been 2,852 people tested, with 2,073 negative results and 639 tests pending. As of Saturday, there are 90 individuals in quarantine, 48 out of quarantine and two deaths.
According to the McDowell Emergency Services COVID-19 information webpage, 12 people -- or 9.4 percent of the cases -- required hospitalization. The largest age group testing positive are those 25-49 years of age with 51 positive cases. That is followed by young people 17 and under with 26 cases. Those numbers do not include the 12 cases announced on Saturday. You can view additional information by clicking here.
“The positive results are rising every day,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The number of contacts to these positives is alarming. Once the Governor eased the stay at home restrictions, we began to see much more movement in the community, which was expected. Unfortunately, the closer we are together and the more we are in mass gathering situations, there is greater risk for transmission.”
The McDowell County Health Department working to trace all contacts of positives to offer testing. Those who test positive are quarantined for 14 days.
Powell continues to urge social distancing, good hygiene and using protective measures.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, June 15 from 9-11 a.m.; located at 408 Spaulding Rd. in Marion.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, June 17 by appointment only.
• Trinity United Methodist Church; Thursday, June 18 from 3-5 p.m.; located at 174 Trinity Church Loop Nebo, NC. (Dysartsville community)
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, June 19 by appointment only.
The Health Department is continuing to test individuals for COVID-19. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
