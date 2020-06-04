Six additional people in McDowell County have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the known total to 79, the McDowell County Health Department said Thursday morning.
The initial investigation reveals the source of transmission to be contact with other positives, health officials said in a news release.
Public health staff began identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease.
There have been 1,500 people tested, 1,028 negative results and 393 tests are pending results. Currently, there are 46 individuals in quarantine, 32 out of quarantine and 1 death.
“The numbers continue to rise in McDowell County. While with increased testing we did expect this rise, it is still concerning. The new results are clearly from contacts with other positives and community transmission,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell.
Those who test positive are quarantined for 14 days.
“We must stay vigilant in social distancing, good hygiene and using protective measures to keep ourselves safe," Powell said. "We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives."
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• Our Lady of the Angels; today from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.; located at 290 North Garden St. in Marion
• McDowell High School; Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• St. John AME Church; Monday June 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; located at 7909 US 70 East in Nebo.
***UPDATE: See the attached flyer for a list of additional testing sites next week***
The Health Department is continuing to test individuals for COVID-19. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
