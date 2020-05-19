After hearing from those supporting and those opposing Sunday beer sales in Old Fort, the town’s Board of Aldermen again postponed a vote on the matter until their next meeting on Monday, June 15.
Hillman Beer, based in Asheville, is building a craft brewery in Old Fort in a section of the Parker Hosiery building. In addition, Chris and Jessica Whaley plan to construct their craft brewery in Old Fort near Hillman Beer’s operation.
The aldermen are looking at possibly trying to stop Sunday sales of beer, which Hillman Beer says will hurt their business and was not talked about in early discussions with town leaders. The town of Old Fort is dry, but a change in the state law last year allows a brewery to sell its own product even if other alcohol sales are prohibited.
Last month, the aldermen delayed a decision to try to stop Sunday sales for 30 days to gather public opinion.
Before Monday night's meeting of the Old Fort Board of Aldermen, a crowd of up to 200 people gathered in support of economic growth and Sunday beer sales in the town. Many of them carried signs in the rain outside the Town Hall. The signs carried such messages as “We support growth in Old Fort” or “Please let our town grow” or “Vote yes for Sunday beer sales.” Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the crowd could not come inside the Town Hall. Rather, persons who wished to speak to the aldermen had to wait outside for their turn.
Mayor Rick Hensley informed all those who planned to speak during the public comment section that they each had only three minutes instead of five because of the number of speakers.
You can watch the meeting on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=woQoSVceWgY
David Blackwelder was the first to speak before the board. He stated his opposition to Sunday beer sales in Old Fort.
“I have zero, zero tolerance for alcohol and drug-related misbehavior,” he said.
He also told the aldermen to disregard the results of a recent online survey. He said the results are “skewed.”
“Hillman and Kitsbow do not elect any of you on this board,” he said to the aldermen.
Since last month’s meeting, Old Fort Forward, a new group of local business owners, started an online survey to determine how people feel about not only the sale of beer on Sundays but progress in the town in general. The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OldFortForward.
The survey got a total of 1,745 responses. Of those, 1,648 stated they don’t support the aldermen passing new laws prohibiting beer and wine sales on Sundays. Only 97 said they support the aldermen. When asked about future development in Old Fort, 1,687 said the town should definitely welcome new businesses. Only 58 said they agreed with halting all development and leave everything the way it is.
David Billstrom, chief executive officer of Kitsbow, spoke on behalf of the Old Fort Forward. He first gave an update on his company. In the past eight weeks, Kitsbow has delivered 41,736 face shields (mostly in western North Carolina) and shipped or delivered 25,618 face masks. The number of employees has grown from 27 to 52, doubling its size. Many of the employees are from Old Fort and McDowell.
Kitsbow is about to open a new retail location, the Old Fort Ride House. It will be a place to gather before a hike or a ride on the cycling trails.
“Kitsbow needs you to not change anything about Sundays,” said Billstrom. “We need the Ride House to be open on Sundays. We need Hillman Beer to be open on Sundays. So we ask you to do nothing. Do not pass a new ordinance. Do not do anything to restrict our ability to grow our business on Sundays. We’ve done a few things in the past six months. Now we’re asking for your help. We believe in Old Fort. We ask you to believe in us.”
Billstrom was greeted with applause and cheers when he went outside to the crowd in the parking lot.
“Old Fort Forward is not trying to be everything to everybody,” said Billstrom to The McDowell News. “It is pro-business and if there was somebody looking out for us, for businesses, we would not have to do this.”
Brandi Hillman, co-owner of Hillman Beer, was the next person to speak. She is also a board member of Old Fort Forward. She talked about the results of the survey by OFF.
“I do want to mention one of those now since it is related to Sunday alcohol sales,” she said. “Ninety-one percent of respondents registered to vote in Old Fort do not support your creation of a new ordinance banning Sunday alcohol sales. She also presented town officials with a letter from the Gateway Mountain Property Owner’s Association showing their interest and support of Sunday alcohol sales.
“It is clear that Old Fort wants Sunday alcohol sales and growth in its community,” she said.
After her three minutes were up, Hillman walked outside to a cheering crowd.
Marion City Manager Bob Boyette and Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence were next to speak. Boyette said they were asked to speak to the Old Fort board by Brandi Hillman.
“In recent years, the opening of restaurants, tap rooms, a brewery, a Meadery, an arcade and other similar businesses selling and serving alcohol have been instrumental to the revitalization of downtown Marion and led to additional retail businesses opening in the downtown area, with more businesses currently under renovation and planned for the future,” said Boyette. “While it is correct that the sale of alcohol has not been responsible for all of downtown Marion’s success, I would suggest that, without alcohol sales being allowed, downtown Marion would not have experienced anywhere close to the level of resurgency it has in the past few years.
“We have been thrilled to see the new businesses which have opened or plan to open in Old Fort, including Kitsbow, Hillman Beer, Whaley Brewing and others. We would have been ecstatic to land such businesses in Marion and hope that some or all of these great places will consider an expansion to Marion in the future.”
“I have seen our city explode with excitement and enthusiasm, especially in our downtown area,” said the Marion police chief. “In summary, the Marion Police Department has not experienced issues due to businesses serving alcohol and has not needed to add any staff or do anything extra as a result of these businesses located in Marion.”
Boyette and Lawrence were also greeted with cheers in the parking lot as they left the Town Hall.
Stephanie Twitty, a member of the town’s Planning Board, announced to the aldermen she would resign.
“On a personal note, I’d like to say I was sorry to come to this place because it feels like the sentiment is no women, no people of color, no progress,” said Twitty to the aldermen.
She was also greeted with cheers.
“It is apparent to those of us serving that the mayor and alderman were not willing to be progressive in their thinking around economic growth and stability for the town of Old Fort,” she said to The McDowell News.
The next speaker was Tonia Hampton.
“I’m not here in the capacity of the mayor’s wife or as the Register of Deeds,” said Hampton to the board.
Hampton said she was there to speak on behalf of her elderly mother and elderly neighbors who don’t have access to a computer or the Internet and oppose having beer sales on Sundays. She talked about how the people of North Carolina were asked several years ago to vote on the issues of same-sex marriage and later requiring a voter ID during elections. “If you remember those two scenarios the state made the decision for us to take them away after North Carolinians voiced their opinions and said this is what we want,” she said. “They have basically done the same thing to Old Fort.”
“That’s true,” responded Mayor Hensley, her husband.
Hampton also quoted from Exodus 20:8: “Remember the Sabbath Day, to keep it holy.”
“Don’t make me conform to what you believe,” she said.
Steve Bush, executive director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, said he was there at the April meeting. “We are very pro-business,” said Bush to the aldermen. “We are not for or against alcohol. We are pro-business.”
Bush challenged the town officials to do nothing.
“If you kill one of these business’s economic growth and development, what is the message you are sending to the rest of the people who want to come here and do business here?” he said.
Bush was greeted with applause and cheers in the parking lot.
Tammy Moore Cope, the administrator of a group called McDowell Small Business Showcase, was next to speak. This group was started to help small businesses get the word out about their goods and services during the COVID-19 shutdown. She asked the town to let her group use the Depot at no charge for a fall event that would showcase small businesses. The aldermen granted her request.
The Rev. Phillip Wishon Sr. spoke to the aldermen about the dangers of alcohol. He said the town residents should have a vote on the matter.
“If I could, I would vote no on the sale of alcohol period not just on Sundays,” he said. “I’d vote no and there’s a lot of good people who would vote no.”
Later in the meeting, the aldermen agreed to table the matter until the June 15 meeting. Alderman Jerome Effler said he’s toured the Hillman Beer operation in Old Fort.
“It’s really an impressive facility,” said Effler. “And the investment, I can see the work they have put in.”
Alderman Wayne Stafford made a motion to table the matter. This will give the aldermen more time to gather information and perhaps see the operation first hand.
In other business, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen:
• Heard a presentation from Lavita Logan and Brandon Boan, who talked about People on The Move for Old Fort. This group is trying to create an economic development strategy for the town that would help current and new businesses. They asked for a letter of support from the aldermen. Hensley said he and the other town officials wanted to look over their materials.
• Heard presentations from both Blair Melton and Bob Hunter about the development of the Bud Hogan Memorial Park and an extension of the Fonta Flora Trail. The town of Old Fort is working with the Friends of Fonta Flora State Trail on the development of a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant. The project as proposed would have a budget of $600,000, with $300,000 coming from the state grant, $100,000 from the town, $100,000 from a private donor and $100,000 requested from the county. Hunter said this would be used to develop a park behind Davidson’s Fort and it would become part of the Fonta Flora Trail, which will run from Morganton to Asheville. The aldermen approved a resolution supporting the project.
