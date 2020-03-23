Greenlee Baptist Church at 5967 US 70 West in Old Fort will have 500 free spaghetti dinners available for pickup on Tuesday, March 24 from 5-7 p.m.
There is a limit of four plates per car and it is first come, first served.
The McDowell News thanks the good people at Greenlee Baptist for helping the community in this time of need.
