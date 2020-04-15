As of Wednesday afternoon, McDowell County had 19 people — one more than on Tuesday — who tested positive with COVID-19. But what has happened to these people since they tested positive?
The McDowell News reached out to local health officials about the numbers of people here who have been hospitalized or may have recovered from the coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, three people in McDowell County have been hospitalized as COVID-19 positive. Two of those people have been discharged and one remains hospitalized, according to a news release.
And as for those who have recovered, Health Director Karen Powell said her agency, which serves both McDowell and Rutherford, doesn’t have enough staff to follow up on those people who have tested positive with COVID-19.
“McDowell County Health Department does not have sufficient staff to fully dedicate their time following up with positive cases and their contacts on the recovery status,” said Powell in a prepared statement. “Recovery follow up would take staff away from COVID-19 testing, outbreak testing, case investigation, contact management and providing essential public health services.
“For some individuals, the recovery period could be considerably longer than others. Obtaining recovery data would likely not happen until we are out of the ‘acceleration phase.’ Additionally, we can assume that there are people in our communities who may be COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic who may not be tested, which exponentially increases the percentage of community spread in our county.”
As of Wednesday afteroon, 234 people in McDowell have been tested with 19 positives and 195 negatives. The results of 20 tests were still pending.
For local emergency officials, their top priority remains ensuring that front-line health care workers have Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and seeking to present COVID-19 from entering adult care homes and nursing facilities.
Since day one of the Emergency Operations Center’s response, Shannon Jones, a representative of McDowell Social Services, has had constant contact with local adult care homes and nursing homes. The facilities are updated with latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and on pre-planning if they have a positive case within in the facility. Currently, there are no positive cases in any of the McDowell adult care homes or nursing homes. Both nursing facilities in McDowell were complying weeks in advance of Monday’s directive from Gov. Roy Cooper, according to a news release.
So far, the local Call Center has fielded more than 880 calls. The online screening app at mcdowell.clearstep.health is averaging 100 screens per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.