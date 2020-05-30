Everyone can plant in containers if you follow the simple rules.
Whether you garden in a yard, a patio, a deck, on a balcony, terrace or poolside, everyone can enhance their property with containers.
Almost all plants grow easily in pots, or other containers and will bring you food, herbs, flowers, fruit or trees.
The first thing you need to do is decide what kind of pots or containers you have available. The type of container will determine the type of plants you will be able to plant.
Some suggestions for containers are: plastic or clay flower pots; large pots that trees came in, old hollow tree stumps, oak barrel halves, small garbage pails, fishing creels, old wheelbarrow, sinks, tubs, egg baskets, bike baskets, pails and anything that you find around home or in a thrift store that will hold soil.
Tall or elevated containers make gardening (and harvest) easier. To fill in space in very large pots, I invert empty plastic pots upside down and put gravel or sand around plastic pot, styrofoam can also be used to fill space at bottom just don’t block drainage holes.
The most important thing is location of pot (most vegetables need 6 hours of sun daily), the second is drainage which is very important for success, you can use a few inches of stones, sand or gravel at the base.
The best soil to use in most pots is potting soil. Plants in pots DO dry out quicker than plants in ground so it is important to water every day. You can use some mulch to help retain even surface temperatures. Shredded paper or ground leaves do well.
Fertilizing the plants with slow release granules helps the plants keep producing over the season. If you want to grow tomatoes get the patio type designed for small areas they will need some support from wind. Add a bamboo stick or a vertical support like a trellis. Cucumbers are also a great plant for a pot and will grow up with support onto sticks or a wire cage. You can grow a lot of plants in pots vertically.
If you want to grow flowers, fruit, berries or trees, you can do all of them in containers following the planting instructions on the plant label.
To do a beautiful flower arrangement in a container, the size of the container and where it will be placed determines how many plants and the type you’ll be able to use. The rule to follow for plants is: Use a “thriller” this would be a tall plant planted in the center to add vertical interest.
Then you’ll need “fillers” that would be planted surrounding the thriller. Lastly you would need several “spillers” these would be planted at edges and hang over and create more interest.
If you remember this simple “thriller, filler and spiller’’ you would be able to put together nicely colored combinations of plants. Consider the texture and color of plants to add and make sure they all have similar sun and watering requirements.
Happy gardening!
