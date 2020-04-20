Even during the COVID-19 situation, local entrepreneurs are forging ahead with their plans to open new businesses in Marion.
In fact, a popular Marion restaurant will move to a bigger location and expand its offerings while at the same time a venue for axe throwing is in the works.
Holly’s Deli & Desserts will soon move from its existing location on U.S. 70 West to the old Fatz Café building, which is located on the opposite side of the highway. At this moment, the former Fatz building is undergoing a renovation and the exterior has been repainted in preparation for the new and bigger Holly’s Deli.
Jon Hartman, co-owner of Holly’s Deli, said to The McDowell News he hopes to open his eatery in the new location by mid-summer.
“We will offer the same menu and same fast casual concept for service throughout the day until 4 p.m. and then it will be a completely different dinner menu with full-table service in the evening,” he said. “For the most part, we’ll continue to be a scratch kitchen. Dinner will include some nice steaks and a variety of dishes we grew up on. We will also offer some really nice wines.”
Hartman added he and his wife Jennifer are excited to see how it goes. “She’s the brains of the operation,” he said. “Our staff has been awesome as always during this transition. We couldn’t do it without them.”
Hartman said he is not certain at this time about the days it will be open. The new Holly’s Deli will start hiring for all positions, probably around 50 people. These include hostesses, servers, managers, bartenders and all kitchen staff, No experience is necessary for most positions.
The plan to move Holly’s into the old Fatz building was in the works before COVID-19 affected McDowell County. Like so many local business owners, Hartman is hopeful that things will return to normal and Marion will continue to thrive. And like other eateries, Holly’s Deli has stayed open by offering takeout, curbside service and delivery.
“Coronavirus has created a slowdown but the community has been very supportive, just like they’ve always been,” he said to The McDowell News. “I’d say to all the other restaurants and small businesses in our town to hang in there. We’re going to get through all this. Everyone’s sales are naturally down but the community has been very supportive.”
At the same time, Brandon Baker and his wife Crystal are renovating the space beside Tractor’s Supply to become a venue for the sport of axe throwing. Their business will be named Hatchet Haus and it will offer a place for folks to enjoy axe throwing.
This is a sport where competitors throw an axe at a target such as a bull’s eye painted on a block of wood. It is similar to dart throwing.
Brandon Baker said he and his wife participated in axe throwing and immediately fell in love with the sport. But they didn’t like having to drive more than hour and pay additional costs to do it. There are axe throwing clubs in Asheville, Charlotte and Greenville, S.C.
“So we built two lanes at our home,” he said to The McDowell News. “Friends started coming over and developed a love for the sport and then my wife came up with the name Hatchet Haus. Once we heard that name, we knew that we wanted to develop it into a business.”
Baker said Crystal has been the real driving force behind their goal of making a hobby into a business.
“I just want to make it known that she’s awesome and Lord knows she’s been dealing with me throughout the build and it’s been a journey,” he said.
Right now, the couple is 85% finished with converting the former Hospice thrift store space into their new business. The space beside Tractor’s Supply was also the home of the Swamp Fox bar and restaurant.
When people come to Hatchet Haus, they will need to sign a waiver since they will be throwing small axes.
“If I had to explain it, it’s like throwing darts in a batting cage with hatchets,” said Baker. “It’s very safe but like any other sport when you’re careless and reckless you could get hurt.”
Hatchet Haus will be a member of the World Axe Throwing League and hold competitions along with having specials every week. They plan to have events honoring law enforcement, emergency services and people who work in education.
Hatchet Haus will also have an impressive selection of craft beers along with the more well-known brands. Soft drinks and pre-packaged foods will also be available.
In addition, there will be live music featuring country, bluegrass and rock along with a singles night and a ladies’ night.
Around three to four employees will work at the Hatchet Haus. The goal is to open by May 1 even with the COVID-19 situation.
“We keep on pressing forward,” said Baker. “We’re pressing forward and we’re getting ready to have a good time in Marion.”
