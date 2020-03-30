The McDowell County Board of Education is having a special called meeting today March 30, at 5:30 p.m. This meeting is virtual and the public is welcome to listen in. To join the meeting call +1 301-715-8592. Once prompted enter meeting code: 963 789 171
How to listen to the McDowell County Board of Education meeting
