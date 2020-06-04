Hundreds of people came together in Marion and Old Fort Thursday night with a unified message: “Shine the Light.”
Simultaneous peaceful gatherings were held at 7 p.m. on the McDowell County Courthouse lawn and at the First Baptist Church of Old Fort. Called “The Shine the Light: A Day of Love and Solidarity,” the vigils aimed to call out racial hatred and injustice and promote unity.
While some protests across the country have turned violent in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, the local vigils saw people of all colors, all walks of life and all ages come together for justice and peace.
“Tonight’s vigil is to stand in solidarity with those who call for systems change and to shine a light on racial hate, injustice and racism and to promote unity among all people,” said speaker Paula Avery Swepson, a leader in the African-American community.
The crowd in Marion, which numbered as many as 400 by some estimates, held up flashlights or lighted cellphones when each speaker used the phrase “shine the light.”
The event was organized by community forums working in the county.
Though social distancing was difficult with such a large crowd in the courthouse space, a majority of those attending wore masks.
“Today we start the healing and start the hard, much needed conversations,” said Swepson. “I’m here today because I’m tired, I’m worn out and I want to see a positive change.”
The Rev. Michael S. Smith, pastor of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, gave an impassioned prayer, punctuated by “amens” from the crowd.
“We sorrow over the family of George Floyd and the millions, the multiple of millions of people that he symbolizes,” Smith said.
Debora Workman, one of the organizers of the Shine the Light vigil, said her eyes have been opened by the killing of George Floyd and similar events across the country.
“Why is there still racism? Why is there still hate of color?” she asked. “There will come a day, one day, of peace.”
The crowd cheered the messages of other speakers – Marion Mayor Steve Little, Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence and Foothills Food Hub Developer Heather Edwards – before the skies opened up and the rain fell. Much of the crowd stayed put, listening in the rain as the last speaker finished.
“God included everyone in his love,” said Mayor Little during his remarks. “Why can’t we humans learn that all children are children of God?”
Speakers in Old Fort included:
• Lavita Logan, People on the Move for Old Fort.
• Ginger Webb, Community Engagement Project.
• Pastor Drew Dalton, First Baptist Church of Old Fort.
• Beth Silver, Old Fort Community Forum.
• Jerome Effler, Old Fort Board of Alderman.
• Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.
• Courtney Smith, Old Fort resident.
“Not only does the response of the current generation give me hope, but I also have hope in the future generations,” said Rev. Dalton. “The generations of my children and my grandchildren, I have hope because we are finally seeing and raising a generation that doesn’t see or discriminate color. They don’t understand hate based on the color, race, religion or creed. Like Dr. King, I long for the days when children can play together, work together and worship together without the barriers of race and I have hope that those days maybe soon than we thought possible.”
