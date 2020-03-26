Another local restaurant has closed its doors permanently and again the closing had nothing to do with the coronavirus situation.
The Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at 1110 U.S. 70 West in Marion stopped serving customers for good Tuesday evening. The large KFC sign in front of the building has since been taken down.
Victor Britt with Fulenwider Enterprises said this closing was in no way related to the coronavirus situation which is forcing many businesses nationwide to shut their doors and lay people off.
Instead, the KFC at 1110 U.S. 70 West was not performing as well as the other restaurants operated by Fulenwider Enterprises and was due to be shut down long before the COVID-19 situation, said Britt.
“This was a planned closing,” he said to The McDowell News. “It was supposed to close last year.”
Based in Morganton, Fulenwider Enterprises operates Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell restaurants throughout North and South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and West Virginia along with owning other eateries, according to the company’s Web site.
Marion’s other KFC located at 3334 N.C. 226 South behind Love’s Travel Plaza will remain open.
The restaurant at 1110 U.S. 70 West had 15 employees. They have been offered jobs at other Fulenwider locations, said Britt.
As for the building itself, all KFC signs and symbols will be removed and the exterior will be painted gray. It will then be up for sale on the real estate market, according to Britt.
Last week, the nearby Fatz Café closed permanently. A spokesperson for Fatz said that closing was due to “irreconcilable issues with the lease” and was not related to the coronavirus situation.
