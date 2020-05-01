Kirksey Funeral Home in Marion and Old Fort to close

Kirksey Funeral Home in both Marion and Old Fort will close its doors for good.
On Thursday, Kirksey Funeral Home issued a statement to The McDowell News.
“After almost 15 years of service to families within our community, the Kirksey Funeral Home locations in Marion and Old Fort are closing,” reads the statement. “All prearranged funeral contracts with Kirksey Funeral Home will be honored at any other Dignity Memorial provider, including the Morganton location.
“All client families will be receiving a letter with additional information, including instructions to transfer existing contracts. We are proud of the service these funeral homes have provided the community throughout the years. If any of our client families have any questions or concerns, we encourage them to contact the Morganton location at (828) 437-2111.”
The statement by Kirksey does not give a date for the closing or a reason why these funeral home locations are coming to an end. However, a spokesperson for the funeral home's company said the closings were not related to COVID-19.
The statement also does not address what will happen to the employees or the buildings. The funeral home’s buildings in Marion and Old Fort occupy prominent locations in their respective downtowns.
In Marion, a funeral home has stood at that location on North Main Street for almost a century. McCall’s Funeral Home was there for many years before it became Kirksey and the present structure was built.
The McDowell News attempted to speak with employees at Kirksey but was referred to the parent company Dignity Memorial.
Other funeral homes in McDowell County have already reached out to families who have made pre-need plans with Kirksey.
“It has come to our attention that Kirksey Funeral Home is closing both of their locations in our county,” reads the Facebook page for Westmoreland Funeral Home. “We would like to invite anyone who has an existing preneed with Kirksey to transfer it to Westmoreland. We have served the members of our community faithfully for 88 years, and we would be pleased to continue this service of excellence for Kirksey’s customers.”
Tyler Mace, Westmoreland’s manager, said to The McDowell News his funeral home learned about Kirksey’s closing through a courtesy call from the company.
“As we have already experienced throughout the last few months, many things are changing and unfortunately some business are closing,” reads the Facebook page for Beam Funeral Service & Crematory. “One such business is Kirksey Funeral Home in Marion and Old Fort.”
Beam Funeral Service said on its Facebook it has already been receiving many calls from concerned residents about their rights to transfer their pre-need to another firm of their choice.
“We honor all existing pre needs no matter what town or company they were written,” reads the Facebook page for Beam. “In many cases your family may receive funds that are left over from our value prices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.