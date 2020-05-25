Kitsbow announces new face mask product

After pivoting its premium cycling apparel production to make face masks and face shields for first responders and medical providers in western North Carolina eight weeks ago with support from the Dogwood Health Trust, Kitsbow in Old Fort announced the launch of a new face mask product.
This time the face mask product is in collaboration with a team from Wake Forest Baptist Health, led by the health system’s Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Bill Satterwhite.
This effort produced a new face mask design that provides long-wearing comfort where protection is essential, especially for front line workers in critical industries, according to a news release.
“Our first priority with personal protective equipment is protecting front line workers, and now we’ve kicked it up a notch by combining our expert apparel design and manufacturing with Wake Forest Baptist Health’s deep experience in community health, wellness, and infection prevention, said Kitsbow Chief Executive Officer David Billstrom. “Just like our cycling apparel, our face masks are designed to fit so well that you stop thinking about wearing it, almost as if it disappears.”
The Wake ProTech by iQ Healthtech Reusable Face Mask adds long-wearing comfort where protection is essential, especially for Front Line workers in critical industries. The easily adjustable straps help to achieve a high-quality fit, especially across the cheekbones, which is important to minimize fogging of your glasses.
“The health of the community is our top priority,” said Satterwhite. “We are so delighted by our partnership with Kitsbow, which combines their design and manufacturing expertise and with our clinical and professional input, enabling us to develop a comfortable, attractive mask that we have confidence in as specialists in public health.”
The Wake ProTech by iQ Healthtech Reusable Face Mask consists of four layers, starting with an exterior layer of premium jacquard fabric milled just for Kitsbow in Old Fort, followed by two layers of protective filter media (sewn into the mask), and finished with an inner layer of 100-percent cotton muslin. Every component of this mask is made in the U.S. except the cord locks that secure the mask to the user’s head, according to the news release.
