Kitsbow announces new face mask product

After pivoting its premium cycling apparel production to make face masks and face shields for first responders and medical providers in western North Carolina eight weeks ago with support from the Dogwood Health Trust, Kitsbow in Old Fort announced the launch of a new face mask product. This time the face mask product is in collaboration with a team from Wake Forest Baptist Health, led by the health system’s Chief Wellness Officer, Dr. Bill Satterwhite. This effort produced a new face mask design that provides long-wearing comfort where protection is essential, especially for front line workers in critical industries.