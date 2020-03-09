Lake James Environmental Association to hold membership meeting

On Wednesday, the Lake James Environmental Association (LJEA) will hear more about plant species that are invading the lake and the efforts to eradicate them.
The LJEA will hold its membership meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Lloyd’s Steaks and More in Marion.
Brett Hartis from Duke Energy’s Aquatic Plant Management Program will give a presentation about invasive plant species in Lake James and the efforts to eradicate them.
In recent years, plant species such as hydrilla, yellow floating heart, spikerush and parrot feather have been found in the lake. These plants tend to grow quickly like kudzu and have been known to cause problems for a lake and its aquatic life.
In 2002 and 2009, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and Duke Energy stocked the lake with grass carp, which ate the hydrilla and limited the infestation. The invasive yellow floating heart was managed through a partnership with N.C. DEQ and the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. Approximately 4 acres of yellow floating heart were managed through the use of herbicides in early summer 2019, according to information from the LJEA.
Information such as this and much more will be presented at the membership meeting on Wednesday. LJEA members and the general public are welcome to attend, said President Todd Bell.
The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to come early for dinner at the steak house beforehand.
Lloyd's Steaks and More is located on U.S. 221 South in Marion, off Exit 85 of I-40, next to Boondock’s Sports Bar. Contact info@ljea.org or 828-475-2735 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.