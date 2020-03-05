A proposed wedding/conference venue overlooking Lake James won’t go forward.
In January, private investors proposed what they were calling The Nest Lakeside Venue to Burke County Commissioners as a public/private partnership on county park land.
The private investors proposed doing a yurt or treehouse village and cabins, along with a multi-level facility that would host weddings, conferences, retreats, music and art festivals and family gatherings. The development also proposed a marina.
Investors were asking the county to build a road to the venue, a 30-year lease on the property with four five-year options to renew, 25-plus acres for a septic system and a tax reduction of 50 percent incentive for eight years. The group also was asking for a 180-space parking lot along Eagle’s Nest Way.
Information from Burke County said commissioners received numerous emails from residents expressing concern and opposition to the proposed project after the meeting where the project was proposed.
On Tuesday during its pre-agenda meeting, Burke County Manager Bryan Steen told county commissioners that his opinion is not a circumstance they need to go forward with at this time. He said if they are presented a letter of intent for a smaller type of activity of log cabins or yurts, that’s something the board might want to take a look at. He recommended them taking tiny steps instead of big leaps, especially as it would require significant funding from the county. He said he doesn’t believe the county is ready to do that at this point and time.
Steen recommended taking no further action on it.
Burke County Board of Commissioners Vice-Chairman Scott Mulwee said he agrees putting the proposal to the side is the right call for now but he wants to make sure they have all of the community partners continue to have input if the county decides to move forward with a smaller proposal.
Steen told The News Herald that Burke County is certainly interested in tourism opportunities but they would want to take small steps with yurts and cabins, give it three to five years and then re-evaluate it for additional needs or possibilities.
The item will be on the commissioners’ meeting agenda for March 17 and the board is expected to make its final decision at the meeting.
