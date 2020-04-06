This past Sunday was Palm Sunday, representing the Sunday before Easter. For several churches in our community it marked the beginning of focused prayer together.
Grace Community Church’s Pastor Jerry Lewis announced on Palm Sunday that local churches, including East Marion Baptist, FCBC Old Fort, Cross Memorial Baptist, Living Waters Tabernacle, Glenwood Baptist, Nebo Crossing, Greenlee Baptist, New Manna Baptist, Pleasant Gardens Baptist, Liberty Freewill Baptist and East Marion United Methodist, will be coming together during these uncertain times for an extended season of focused prayer.
“Our goal is to cover our county in prayer for a week, thus ‘A Week of Unbroken Prayer’,” stated Pastor Jerry Lewis of Grace Community Church.
The churches participating will be praying in 30 minute segments. Which as of Sunday, all the available spaces had been filled.
For more information about “A Week of Unbroken Prayer”, visit www.mcdowellcares.com/unbroken-prayer.
On the website there are 30-minute and one-hour prayer guides, written by local Pastor Andrew Walker of Local churches launch ‘A Week of Unbroken Prayer”East Marion Baptist, that are free to anyone one who wishes to download them and participate during this week of prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.