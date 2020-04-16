Local counselors seek to address the emotional, mental health issues related to COVID-19

The COVID-19 situation is affecting every person in unusual and unprecedented ways, whether it is because of job loss and financial stress or the disruption of routines and the isolation caused by social distancing. It is taking an immeasurable toll on people’s mental health and emotional well-being.
To address the mental health and emotional effects of COVID-19, a number of local counseling agencies want the public to know that they are still available and ready to help. It can be done remotely in this new reality of social distancing.
On Thursday, counselor Angela Horton announced she and coworker Anquinett Burnett will offer as many as three free sessions of up to 30 minutes each for people who have been isolated for a while and having issues with anxiety, depression and grief because of the coronavirus situation or dealing with the death of a family member or friend or separation problems unrelated to COVID-19. Horton is the owner and founder of the Open Door to Health and Wellness in Marion. It has moved to a new location at 2301 Rutherford Road.
These free sessions will be offered through telehealth starting Monday, April 20 to all who are economically struggling (with or without insurance) or have lost jobs. For more information, you are asked to text 828-652-1517 or visit the Facebook page for the Open Door to Health.
“We will discuss and determine eligibility for this offer when you text,” reads Horton’s announcement on Facebook. “Please keep in mind that if you are a current client or if you are considering counseling and are employed with insurance and can pay your copay this offer does not apply. All ages are welcome. Talk to someone if you’re feeling like you need to. We are all in this together. #McDowellStrong.”
This announcement by Horton has been shared on the Facebook page of the McDowell County Health Coalition.
On Wednesday, the McDowell Health Coalition hosted a 38-minute online panel discussion about the mental health effects of COVID-19. It was presented on the Health Coalition’s Facebook page. You can watch this panel discussion here: https://www.facebook.com/mcdowellcountyhealthcoalition/videos/311006353197998/?epa=SEARCH_BOX
The panel discussion was hosted by Christy Lewis, executive director of the McDowell Health Coalition. Other participants were Jordan Owenby, the healthy living director for the Corpening Memorial YMCA; Kevin Parker, director of CareNet Counseling; Jesse Smathers with Vaya Health; and Toby Bramblett, director of the Corpening YMCA.
At the beginning of the panel discussion, Lewis said, “Most of what I am hearing from my friends is there’s a whole spectrum of feelings, there’s a whole spectrum of emotions that we are going through as we deal with COVID-19. These are times we’ve never experienced. These are times we’ve never lived through. What’s the right way for us to feel? How are we supposed to feel right now?”
“I don’t think it’s a one size fits all kind of answer,” said Owenby in response. “I think everyone is fighting their own battles right now. So right now I think there’s no one way to feel. The most important thing is to give each other a lot of grace. This is the best time to be supportive and come together.”
Parker said he’s hearing from people express their feelings of being overwhelmed, frustrated and anxious. He’s hearing a lot people say they are bored and just want to get back to normal.
The panel discussion goes on to include such topics as helping senior citizens and the youth during this strange time.
“I’m seeing a lot of older people on the greenway right now,” said Bramblett. “They are bright and they are happy and it’s fun to talk to them. They are ready for this to be over, to get back to normalcy.”
The Facebook page that has the panel discussion also contains more information about each of these agencies.
On Thursday, Lewis said to The McDowell News she is connected to all of the work that the people in our community are doing to help each other, not just during this COVID-19 time, but on a continual basis.
“The hearts of our neighbors amaze me, but the one area that is lacking some of the much needed attention and support is that around mental health,” she said. “I wanted the Health Coalition to start to help fill in that gap.
“We all have times of joy and sadness. That’s normal, a part of life, but what can we do when we have to learn how to adjust to a new ‘normal’ that we aren’t used to? It can create confusion, depression, anxiety, stress...so many different feelings and emotions. It’s OK to feel all of that right now, and many people do. A lot of us are the backbones of our family — the ones who have to be strong, the encourager, the provider, and the one trying to keep it all together. Maybe you have found yourself furloughed or without a steady income. All of this creates feelings we may not be used to dealing with when things happen that are out of our control.”
Lewis added she wants people to understand that it’s OK to reach out for and you do not always have to be the “strong” one.
“It’s OK to talk about our mental health,” said to The McDowell News. “That is as important — or more so — than our physical well-being. I want to bring attention to the stigma of mental health issues. I want to change the way we think about it and make it a safe conversation for us to have. But it will take a village — it’s not something I can do alone. We have a great support system in mental health care providers here that we need to rally around and offer support to, as well. They are so undervalued.”
McDowell County is blessed to have such caring counselors and therapists like Kevin Parker and Jesse Smathers supporting this same cause, according to Lewis.
“We came together to get the conversation started,” she said. “These gentlemen worked with me to make this panel discussion happen and I am so grateful for their willingness to work together and support each other. It’s very obvious that these guys care about the people in McDowell County. It goes so much deeper than ‘just a job’ to them. Toby Bramblett with the YMCA is also a huge supporter in bringing mental wellness to the forefront. Jordan added some much needed insight to the conversation during the panel discussion as well.”
CareNet Counseling serves seven counties in western North Carolina but is based in Marion at 79 Academy St.
“CareNet tries to see people who need their services, regardless of their ability to pay, but obviously they need funding in order to continue doing that,” said Lewis. “I would encourage people who have a heart for this kind of work to consider donating to CareNet so they can continue to provide this much needed care to our friends, families, neighbors, and even ourselves. The main point is this: when we aren’t healthy mentally, everything in our lives is off balance. There is help available, just reach out and let someone know you need it.”
In addition, people dealing with substance abuse still need help, COVID-19 or not. And the stress caused by this situation will likely result in more people turning to alcohol or drugs as a way to cope.
“For example, people who usually attend AA meetings or see a therapist during recovery may not have access to these meetings now,” said Lewis. “We need to be hyper vigilant about supporting these people, especially now.”
Now that the panel discussion has been held, the McDowell Health Coalition and local counselors want to hear from people about their problems and concerns.
“We hope to open the conversation around mental health and hear from the citizens of McDowell County surrounding what is needed, what is missing,” said Lewis to The McDowell News. “Once these needs are identified, it’s my hope to be able to find funding and to develop programs to bring these into fruition. We have a great cornerstone to start, but we need more resources. I want to change the stigma so we can have open, honest, safe conversations about what is going on and how we can work together to address the problems and the holes in our mental healthcare system. I’m always available to hear ideas and get feedback and I appreciate the opportunity to listen to people who have any insight or thoughts to share.”
