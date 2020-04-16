Local counselors seek to address the emotional, mental health issues related to COVID-19

To address the mental health and emotional effects of COVID-19, a number of local counseling agencies want the public to know that they are still available and ready to help, even though it could be done remotely. On Wednesday, the McDowell Health Coalition hosted a 38-minute online panel discussion about the mental health effects of COVID-19. It was presented on the Health Coalition’s Facebook page. The panel discussion was hosted by Christy Lewis, executive director of the McDowell Health Coalition (top row, center). Other participants were Jordan Owenby, the healthy living director for the Corpening Memorial YMCA (top row, left); Kevin Parker, director of CareNet Counseling (top row, right); Toby Bramblett, director of the Corpening YMCA (bottom row, left) and Jesse Smathers of Vaya Health (bottom row, right).