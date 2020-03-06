Local event will honor Vietnam War veterans

This month, a special event to commemorate the Vietnam War will also salute those local veterans who had borne the battle during this long and controversial conflict.
The Greenlee Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and the local American Legion Post 56 will hold a Salute to Vietnam War Veterans event as part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. It will be held Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day, which is Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at the McDowell Senior Center.
The local DAR and American Legion are holding this commemorative event in partnership with the NSDAR and the national 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Commemoration project and in conjunction with the Defense Department, according to a news release.
Organizers are seeking veterans who served during the Vietnam War era to be recognized at this event.
If you are a Vietnam-era veteran or know someone who is, you can sign up to receive a certificate and pin by calling the NSDAR representative Karleen Cowles, chapter veteran services chairperson, at 652-1406 no later than Sunday, March 15.
Organizers will need the following veteran’s information for the printing of the special certificates: full name, rank, branch of service and the years of service along with a contact number.
There are also sign-up sheets at the McDowell County Public Library branches in Marion and Old Fort, the McDowell Senior Center and the American Legion Post 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.