Local leaders talk about reopening McDowell’s economy in virtual meeting

Wednesday afternoon, McDowell County’s business and local government leaders held a virtual meeting to talk about reopening the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting on ZOOM, a video conferencing platform, was hosted by the McDowell Chamber of Commerce and featured Chamber Executive Director Steve Bush, City Manager Bob Boyette, County Manager Ashley Wooten, Old Fort Town Clerk Renee Taylor, Marion Business Association Director Freddie Killough, Emergency Management Director William Kehler, Health Director Karen Powell, Associate Chamber Director Kim Effler and several local residents and business owners.
Bush welcomed all those who attended virtually. Wooten was the first to speak and he talked about the county offices reopening Monday, May 11.
The County Administration Building on East Court Street and the administrative annex in the lower level of the Senior Center will reopen Monday, May 11 for people who need to go to the tag office or pay their property taxes. The tag office will have limited hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Some county employees will wear masks and the public is urged to practice social distancing. The county libraries will offer curbside service for patrons.
Wooten said he hopes the county government will return to a “modified normal” by June 1. The Senior Center, which serves an at-risk population, will take longer to reopen fully,”
“We are here to help and support,” said Wooten. “We serve you. We appreciate you and your patience.”
Boyette said the city of Marion has to follow state executive orders and guidelines. “We’re thrilled to be starting down the path to economic recovery,” he said. “North Carolina has flattened the curve. We’ve done better than other states.
“We realize business owners are hurting. We have to restart our economy before more damage is done. My advice to business owners is to take advantage by reopening.”
Boyette said business owners that can’t reopen yet can let their presence be known through social media and remind the public that they are still out there. He urged businesses to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to keep employees and the public safe.
Boyette provided the numbers for the McDowell County Emergency Management Information Line (559-9683), McDowell Chamber of Commerce (652-4240), city of Marion (652-3551) and his personal cell phone (442-6977).
“The city is ready to reopen,” said Boyette. “We wish we had more control. We will announce specific information tomorrow or Friday. Like the county, we will likely start by opening lobbies at City Hall and perhaps other city buildings on May 11 and then phase in the opening of other buildings and areas of buildings. There are no city regulations related to COVID-19, just the restrictions imposed by the governor, and no plans for any local regulations.”
The first phase of North Carolina’s reopening will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The second phase is scheduled for May 22.
The city of Marion anticipates a phased reopening of city facilities starting Monday, May 11. “We will announce specific information tomorrow or Friday,” said Boyette. “Like the county, we will likely start by opening lobbies at City Hall and perhaps other city buildings on May 11 and then phase in the opening of other buildings and areas of buildings.”
Taylor with the town of Old Fort said her office has stayed open (through a window) and is serving the residents of the town as much as possible.
“The town is willing to provide any support necessary,” she said. “We want everyone to know that we are here.”
“We look forward to some of the newer businesses getting ready to open (in Old Fort),” said Bush to Taylor.
Kehler reminded folks to use the COVID-19 hotline at 559-9683. He encouraged businesses with mask questions to call the EOC. Different masks are more appropriate for different businesses.
“We want to keep going forward and not go backward,” said Powell.
She added the governor’s executive order does not require people to wear masks but only encourages it.
“Our businesses are eager to get back to business,” said Killough. “Many will come in with reduced hours.”
She is encouraging the business owners to make the public feel safe coming into their business. They can share on social media what a business owner is doing to prepare (such as cleaning).
The number for the MBA is 652-2215.
The meeting also focused on McDowell’s parks, greenways and trails. Lake James State Park can reopen under Phase 1. Wooten said he’s talking to the officials with the Pisgah National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service will be looking at when trails will reopen specifically the trails to Catawba Falls near Old Fort.
Under Phase 1, there will be no changes for bars and restaurants. You will still have to get meals to go or have the food delivered. You can get beer from a brewery or taproom in either a growler or a crowler. Under Phase 2, on-premise consumption at restaurants will be allowed with reduced capacity.
A McDowell News reporter asked if any business owners in McDowell have received federal or state loans so they can stay afloat during this time.
Brandon Baker, co-owner of the Hatchet Haus, said he got a small loan from the Small Business Administration.
“We have tried to find aggregate data for loans made to local businesses, so far without success to my knowledge,” said Boyette. “We have just heard anecdotes from those who have received assistance.”
Bush concluded the meeting by reminding everyone that this is National Small Business Week. He said the Chamber of Commerce will host a business bingo this weekend.
