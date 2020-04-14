Women of the Marion Moose Lodge have stepped up to help make their community — and the country — safer.
Sharon Hall, Shirley Hendricks, Jean Weaver and Inez Roland of Marion Moose Lodge Chapter 1428 were donated fabric from Joann’s Fabric two weeks ago. They had decided to give back to their community and beyond by creating masks for those in need.
Currently the women have created over 650 masks, not just for the local community, but for orders coming from surrounding counties and other states, such as Pennsylvania, Mississippi, New Jersey and New York. They have created masks for schools, local nursing homes, essential workers, and the elderly with chronic illnesses. Sharon and Jim Hall’s audio recording studio — with social distancing — — is a work space for three of the women. The others are creating the masks from her homes.
Despite donations, finding needed resources has not come so easily. Jean Weaver had to drive to Fletcher to purchase elastic for the masks.
But once they’ve gathered what they need, the women have worked from early morning to late into the night to help our community during these trying and difficult times.
Also, any monetary donations that are left over from making the masks will go toward the Moose Lodge’s charities. This includes Moose Heart Child City and School, a community for children without families, a home where the children can live a normal life and go to school.
“I am so proud of these ladies and so so proud to be an active woman of the Moose Chapter 1428,” said Mandie Duckworth, who told The McDowell News about their work. “The love and kindness they give to McDowell County and surrounding counties is so unbelievable.”
For more information on Marion’s Moose Lodge, visit their Facebook page, Marion Moose NC 1705 and if you would like more information on their masks, contact Sharon Hall by Facebook or phone at 828-460-5094.
