At the first of three community drive-thru coronavirus testing opportunities scheduled for this week, local health workers on Monday tested nearly 100 residents.
And on that same day, the McDowell County Health Department announced that three additional local people were positive for the virus after earlier tests came back, bringing the known total in McDowell to 64.
On Monday at Addie’s Chapel on Ridley Street in Marion, anyone who wanted a test could drive up between 9 a.m. and noon for a nasal swab. Health workers administered 97 tests. Results will be available in 48 to 72 hours, according to McDowell Emergency Services Director William Kehler.
“We would like to thank Addie’s Chapel and the West Marion Community Forum for partnering with Public Health and Emergency Management to make today’s event possible,” Kehler said. “The cooperation and partnership among agencies and organizations in McDowell is so valuable and yields tremendous results.”
The tests detect the active virus, which some people can have without showing any symptoms. It does not reveal antibodies which show someone had the virus and recovered.
Also on Monday, health officials announced that three additional people had tested by positive, with transmission the result of interaction with other people who are positive. Public health staff are working to track who these people may have come in contact with to contain the spread of the disease.
This brings the total number of positives to 64 in McDowell County. There have been 1,190 people tested, 935 negative results and 191 tests are pending results. Currently, there are 32 individuals in quarantine, 31 out of quarantine and one death.
State numbers differ slightly from local numbers because state officials counted people who were tested in McDowell but don’t live in the county.
McDowell’s numbers continue to be lower than neighboring communities. According to the state, Burke on Monday had 418 cases and 14 deaths, Buncombe had 346 cases and 24 deaths and Rutherford had 182 cases and five deaths.
Additional free, drive-COVID-19 testing will be conducted on Thursday from 2-5 p.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church at 290 North Garden Street in Marion and at McDowell High School on Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Health Department is continuing to offer tests for COVID-19. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid.html
