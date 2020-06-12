BY JIM WILLIAMS
Usually, when I recommend a trail, I’m sure at least 75% of you will like it. Hikers, being what we are, find that not all trails are just to our liking so if I can offer something you like most of the time I’m satisfied.
This time, I think I’m going to please about 90% of you with this trail. In fact, it’s not just one trail, it’s a park. I know some of you are more hard core but don’t back off because this is in a park. You’ll get some good trails to try in the near future plus I really think you’ll find something here that will satisfy you. Here’s an idea, take the family and a picnic lunch. If you’re tight on space, just take the lunch.
I had an opportunity to walk and talk with Park Ranger Patty Wimberly. She updated me on the current status of the park; There are several picnic shelters, all are open. Masks are not required but social distancing is strongly appreciated when you see others who are not with your group. Mountain biking is strongly discouraged (the trails just can’t support it) but there is a short, paved trail that allows very small children to ride their bikes. This same trail is handicapped accessible. Park hours now are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. all days but Wednesday. They are CLOSED on Wednesday.
When you get to the park, you can go to the kiosk or talk to a ranger to get a trail map. You will be able to plan your hike to get in as many miles as you would like. The route I’m going to review is the “red” trail to the “blue” trail then up to the observation platform. Returning on the blue trail and continuing on the red loop back to the beginning.
Bakers Mountain — Red Trail
Difficulty: Moderate/Advanced
Shoes: If you have them, I strongly suggest a good hiking boot. The trail is not designed with switch backs. A lot of it is straight up with loose footing.
Time: Expect to spend at least 2 hours if you go red to blue and back. As I said, you can customize this hike to get the time or distance you wish. I think the route I am recommending will give you the best workout.
Distance: Plan on 4-5 miles.
Safety: Parts of the trail are quite steep and can be unsteady. Watch for loose dirt and rocks under your feet. Water is an absolute necessity. Take snacks so you can munch when you get to the top.
Courtesy: You probably won’t see bikers but keep an eye out just in case. Main thing to remember these days is keeping your distance when you see other hikers.
HOW TO GET THERE: The park is in Catawba County. From Marion or Morganton head east on Interstate 40 to exit 119. From Hickory, head west to the same exit. Go south from exit 119. You will be on Henry River Road. Here’s a side note: After about half a mile you will see some old houses on your left. The area is called Mill Village. These houses were in several scenes of the movie “Hunger Games.” The area is mostly closed now and you have to pay when you can get in but it’s a pretty interesting area and I think it has a brewery. Keep heading south. Here’s a tricky part. Henry River Road runs into Old Shelby Road. There will be a fire station on your left. Turn right then veer left to stay on Old Shelby Road. After a bit look for a sign on your left that says “Bakers Mountain Park.” That’s your turn into the park. The sign kind of small so if you miss it, there’s a place to turn around in about a quarter mile. Once on the park road keep going until you come to the end.
(This area is also on Google Maps).
The trail starts from the ranger office.
THE TRAIL: Use your trail map to find the beginning of the red trail. It is just off to the left as you leave the ranger station. At first the trail wanders around the toe of the mountain. Comfortable hiking along the gradually rolling path. Stay alert, there have been several bear and bobcat sightings. After a bit, you will notice that there is more uphill than just rolling. Then you start to climb. Pretty much straight up until you get to the blue trail. Then more climbing up to the lookout. When you get there, enjoy the view. You will have earned it.
I recommend you go back down the blue trail until you intersect the red trail once more. A right turn will allow you to complete the loop. The route will take you through a low, possible marshy, valley then back up to the parking lot. Now, unpack that lunch and have a (no alcohol allowed in the park) soda.
I hope you will enjoy this one as much as I do. I have found this to be a quiet, comfortable destination, especially during the week.
