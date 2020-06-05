By Jim Williams
I will not normally be reviewing trails that are paved or concrete. To me, a trail means you have dirt under your feet and low hanging limbs in your face. This one is a little different. It’s paved all the way. In fact, it is old U.S. 70 West from Old Fort to Ridgecrest.
I suggest you hike this one for a couple of reasons; Maybe the main reason is to hike with the whole family including the little ones. I have often passed families or social groups of all ages coming and going. Last weekend we met a couple pushing a stroller uphill that was loaded with three small children. One stroller…three children…uphill. Enough said.
The second reason is important. You will now see the feather blaze that represents the Fonta Flora State Trail system. If you don’t already know, the Fonta Flora project is a young, aggressive, ambitious project that will build a continuous trial from Morganton (or further) to Ridgecrest (or further). Yes, I’m partial, but I believe this project will bring huge rewards to hikers and bikers as well as a boon to local business. With all we’re experiencing these days, this might be something to ease the pain a little.
Back to work: Point Lookout Trail
Difficulty: Moderate
Shoes: A running shoe will work just fine. I like to wear a hiking boot because I get a little more ankle support on the way down.
Time: Expect to spend 1.5 — 2 hours roundtrip, but it’s up to how you feel. I know many speed walkers and runners that complete it much quicker. It lends itself to a workout or a stroll.
Distance: Total distance round trip is 5.2 miles to the Point Lookout flagpole. It’s another mile from Point Lookout to the Forest Service gate at the top of the trail. That roundtrip distance is 7.2 miles. Elevation gain is about 900’ to the top gate then it’s all downhill on the return trip.
Safety: The first half is all uphill, so I have rated this as a moderate hike mainly because of the elevation change. I take plenty of water. When you get toward the top, shade gets a little harder to come by. In the warmer months the reflected heat from the pavement can get uncomfortable. Fall, winter and Spring provides much less canopy, but the milder temperatures make for a good hike. Still, bring water.
Courtesy: Watch for bicycles on the trail — especially downhill riders. The sign at the gate encourages walkers to stay to the right. Generally, I think it is better to treat it like walking on the street and face the oncoming traffic. Your call. I have never had a problem with the bike issue. Down hill riders will call out when they see you. Up hill riders may not say much but you’ll hear them trying to breathe long before they get to you.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Find your way to the big arrowhead in the middle of Old Fort. At the arrowhead Take old U.S. 70 W toward Asheville. In less than a quarter mile make a right turn, continuing on old U.S. 70 W. You’ll see a sign pointing to Andrews Geyser. Stay on this road until it ends in about 3 ½ miles. You should see the sign pointing to the geyser on the right and the Old Fort Picnic grounds on the left. You should also see the brown sign pointing to the Point Lookout Trail. Continue straight ahead. You’ll see parking and the Forest Service Gate. That is the start of the trail. If you’re there on a Sunday, be careful not to use the parking for the Piney Grove Church. That area is marked.
(If my instructions aren’t helpful, you can go to Google Maps).
The trail starts at the service road gate.
THE TRAIL: From the gate it’s a simple trail to follow. Just stay on the blacktopped surface and enjoy the view. As you get higher on the trail the vistas are terrific. You’ll be looking back toward Old Fort and Marion. If you’re lucky, you might hear or see one of the trains making its way to Asheville or going back toward Marion. There’s a lot of history about this railroad. If you are interested in knowing more, find a book by Stephen R. Little called “Tunnels, Nitro and Convicts.” It’s a good read.
Go to the lookout and sit a spell or work your way the top gate. It’s a cruise going back down. Walk at a moderate pace on the way back. Don’t lengthen your stride too much. Protect those shins.
I have walked this trail in all four seasons, in rain and snow. I enjoy it every time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.