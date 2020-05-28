Do you love Lake James? Tell us why.
We're putting together a special publication with other newspapers about lakes along the Catawba River and we want your help.
Tell us why you enjoy Lake James. What makes this lake special? What are your favorite activities? What memories do you have? If you live there, tell us about life on the lake in the summer.
Write a couple of paragraphs and send them along with your name to this email address and we'll try to include you:
If you have any photos to share, that would be great.
The deadline is noon, Sunday, May 31. Help us make Lake James stand out among the other lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.