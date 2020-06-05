Fifteen more people in McDowell have tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said Friday morning. That brings the known local total to 94.Thirty-two people have been released from quarantine.
The initial investigation reveals the source of transmission to be contact with other positives and community transmission. Public health staffers are investigating and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease.
There have been 1,818 people tested, 1,108 negative results and 616 tests are pending results. Currently, there are 61 individuals in quarantine, 32 out of quarantine and one death. Ninety percent of those who have tested positive have not required hospitalization, according to data at the McDowell Emergency Management website (http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html)
“The numbers continue to rise in McDowell County,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “While with increased testing we did expect this rise, it is still concerning. The new results today are clearly from contacts with other positives and community transmission.”
Results from ongoing mass testing sites continue to reveal asymptomatic positives.
McDowell County Health Department is working to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. All positives are quarantined for 14 days.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• St. John AME Church; Monday ,from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; located at 7909 US 70 East in Nebo
• First Freewill Baptist Church; Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; located at 965 Baldwin Ave. in Marion
• Parker’s Chapel; Tuesday from 4 p.m.-6 p.m; located at 608 Jacktown Rd. in Marion
• McDowell High School; Wednesday June 10th from 9am-1pm
• Old Fort Town Hall; Thursday June 11th from 9am-12pm; 38 Catawba Ave. in Old Fort
The Health Department is continuing to test individuals for COVID-19. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
