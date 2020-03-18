ASHEVILLE – As always Mission Health is working continually to help ensure we remain a safe place to work and provide care. At this time (Tuesday, 3:43 p.m.), we currently have no confirmed cases of Coronavirus (covid-19) at any Mission Health facility.
To protect our patients and staff, Mission Health has been screening all patients and visitors to all of our hospitals and hospital access has been limited. In addition to those restrictions already in place, today all Mission Health hospitals are further limiting visitation to all of our facilities. Until further notice, we will allow only 1 adult (age 18 or older) visitor at a time per patient during the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Exceptions to this will be Pediatrics, NICU, Laboring Advocates, Pre- and post-surgery and end of life services. In these cases only, 1 person may remain overnight.
These updates are meant to keep our colleagues, patients and visitors healthy and reduce the possibility of exposure to the virus. Screenings and access restrictions are in place at all Mission Health locations, regional hospitals and CarePartners. We want to ensure that we remain a continual resource for the communities we serve and are committed to delivering the most effective care with the best possible results.
As a reminder to protect yourself and prevent the spread of illnesses:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Stay home when you are ill
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue
• Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands often, using either soap and water or alcohol-based hand gel for at least 20 seconds
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
