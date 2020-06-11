The Orchard at Altapass reopens for its 2020 season on Saturday at 10 a.m.
“As we all anxiously wait for the heirloom apples to ripen (July), the Orchard shelves are stocked with delicious jams and jellies, brined vegetables, and locally made craft,” said Executive Director Beth Hilton. “And, of course, there’ll be homemade fudge in too many flavors to mention, ice cream, apple pie, and for those who can’t get enough, Dr. Enuf, an East Tennessee favorite of the local folk, will be in the cooler.”
Live music has been temporarily put hold, but tunes will continue to waft through the air inside the red barn. Bill will be telling stories on the stage instead of behind the tractor. And the trails are open and ready to accept walkers of all ages. (Please remember distancing.)
Sanitary measures have been put in place. Staff will be wearing masks and gloves (visitors encouraged to wear masks); and occupancy will be limited to 40 at a time inside.
“This is a new normal for the Orchard,” said Beth Hilton. “We’ve redirected our energies and the staff is working harder than ever to employ best practices that adhere to CDC and state regulations. Certain activities have been temporarily canceled—the hayrides, live music and dancing—while others are being developed, like kid-friendly educational activities. Despite the current global situation, we’re hoping for another great Orchard season.”
The Orchard is located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mm 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway and is a not-for-profit working orchard, music, and educational venue. Hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, currently Saturday and Sunday. Family and pet friendly. Wheelchair accessible. For information please visit altapassorchard.org or call 828-765-9531.
“And remember, behind those masks, we’re all smiling,” said Hilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.