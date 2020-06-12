Rain gardens can be both functional and beautiful. They are useful to catch and filter the rain water into and away from structures.
After the heavy rains we have been having they can be a big help in redirecting water away from your residence or outbuildings.
The place you build the rain garden should be between the runoff source (roofs, driveways and slopes) and where the water will flow off of the property.
After a heavy rain the water is full of contaminants such as oil and gas, animal wastes, pesticides and fertilizers. A rain garden will help filter these and prevent direct runoff into creeks and streams.
You should not place the rain garden within 10 feet of the house foundation or within 25 feet of a well or a septic system drain field. Make sure there are no underground utilities there, too!
The rain garden can be as big or as small as you like and have room for. A typical garden is a simple area and can be placed in a low or wet spot to create a more usable and attractive area and can be in any shape that fits your property. A small berm can hold the runoff.
A shallow depression with a center of area to be at least 8 to 15 inches deep. You can help the water from gutters or drainpipes by building a small trench or by burying a plastic drain pipe connected to a downspout leading to rain garden.
The garden has to retain water only long enough to allow the water to seep into soil. This allows the pollutants such as gas and oils to be slowly converted to organic compounds and sand and silt to settle as the water slowly seeps and filters towards the groundwater below.
A concern people have is that having a rain garden provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Untrue, mosquitoes need several days of standing water to reproduce.
Rain gardens dry up by then but while full it may attract frogs and dragonflies that eat the mosquito’s larvae.
I use river rocks on my rain garden area. There are many plants to put either in garden or at edges. Native plants help to create biodiversity and attract beneficial wildlife.
Some plants to try are: Sedges, Day lilies, Swamp milkweed, Joe-pye-weed, Black-eyed Susan, River Oats, Summersweet, Turtlehead, Viburnum, Serviceberry, Willows, Dogwoods, Elderberry and River birch. Avoid invasive plants. Check with a local nursery for best advice and read tags before buying. You can obtain a “Sizing Your Rain Garden” chart from the The NC State
Extension Stormwater Program to calculate the amount of water to drain. Interesting to note that a 1000 square foot roof produces 630 gallons of runoff in a 1 inch rainstorm.
I use rain barrels to collect water from the roof of my shed and greenhouse.
