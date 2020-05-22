This news release comes from the NC Craft Brewers Guild:
In accordance with new guidance issued by the Governor’s Office, North Carolina's breweries, taprooms, and brewpubs will be able to open today.
We’d like to thank Governor Cooper and his staff for working with the NC Craft Brewers Guild to provide the needed clarification to allow our industry to reopen in a safe manner.
NC breweries have always been leaders in promoting the health and safety of our communities and will continue to do so as we begin to reopen our businesses. As breweries are already experts in sanitation and food safety standards, we will set the example for how to conduct operations that keep our customers and our employees safe.
The #NCBeer Pledge is our industry’s demonstration of that commitment to you. When you see the Pledge displayed, you will know that your local taproom is in compliance with NCDHHS and CDC guidance, and has taken the necessary precautions to provide you with the reassurance that your health and safety are first priority.
The 2nd part of the Pledge is our customers’ commitment to the community. We are asking our customers to take the #NCBeer Pledge for the safety of our staff, friends, and neighbors. We all have a role to play in protecting the common good and keeping everyone safe from the spread of COVID-19.
We look forward to serving the community in a safe and responsible manner. We appreciate Governor Cooper and NC DHHS’ leadership, support and confidence in our industry.
ABOUT NCCBG: North Carolina is home to 325+ independent craft breweries - more than any other southern state. The North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild is a not-for-profit 501(c)6 tax-exempt organization, comprised of brewers, vendors, retailers and craft beer enthusiasts focused on promoting the State of Southern Beer™.
