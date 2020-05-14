Today, Bill Rowe can look back on 96 years of living, working and volunteering in Marion.
Rowe will celebrate his 96th birthday today at Rose Hill Retirement Community, where he is the second oldest resident.
Rowe is just one of the many older adults living in care facilities across McDowell County. The coronavirus has hit places such as this hard in other parts of North Carolina and around the country, but McDowell has seen no cases among residents or workers so far.
“You guys are doing a great job,” McDowell Emergency Management Deputy Director Craig Walker told the administrators of local long-term care facilities on a conference call in April. “We are grateful that we haven’t had any outbreaks here, and that speaks volumes to what you guys are doing. I can’t imagine how hard it is to social distance in the space that you have with the patients that you have.”
Except for his service in World War II, Rowe has lived his entire life in Marion. His family owned a grocery store on Main Street called Rowe’s Market. When America entered the Second World War, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to the South Pacific. He served his country during the war and was fortunate that he didn’t have to go through combat.
“I was very lucky,” he said to The McDowell News.
After the war, he came back home and went back to work at the family business. A year after he came home, Rowe got married. His wife Jane Rowe was a teacher at Pleasant Gardens High School until her retirement. After Rowe’s Market closed, he found work at the Currier Piano Co. plant on Clay Street. He would work there for 20 years.
“We made a lot of pianos,” he said.
Rowe is a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Marion, where’s been a deacon and the treasurer. He was also head of the Republican Party of McDowell County and chairman of the county Board of Elections at one point.
His wife Jane passed away around 20 years ago and they had no children. Rowe continued to live at his house on East Court Street for many years where he tended to his beautiful rose bushes. But after a mild stroke a year ago, he’s been a resident of Rose Hill. He still considers his house on East Court to be his home.
Rowe is a devoted reader of The McDowell News. He continues to subscribe to the newspaper and someone at Rose Hill will read it to him regularly since he is now legally blind and a little hard of hearing, said his niece Jane Stephenson.
“A neighbor picks it up at his house and brings it to him, although since the COVID-19 virus she can’t go to see him,” said Stephenson to The McDowell News.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, long-term care facilities like Rose Hill cannot have visitors. Stephenson, his only relative, has not been able to see him. Furthermore, she lives in Kentucky and is in a high risk group herself.
“I wish I could visit him for his birthday but Kentucky has a travel ban on right now, trying to keep down the spread of the virus — which we have done pretty successfully,” she said to The McDowell News. “I am 82 and in a high risk group so I can’t get to Marion to visit him right now.”
The staff at Rose Hill will give him a birthday party today to help him celebrate his 96 years. When asked how he felt about turning that age, he only said “I can’t tell no difference.”
