With 11 of 17 precincts reporting at 9:15 p.m., challenger Lydia Effler held a commanding lead (72 to 28 percent) over incumbent Tonia Hampton in the Republican Primary for McDowell County Register of Deeds. There were no Democratic challengers in the primary.
Lydia Effler will defeat Tonia Hampton for McDowell Register of Deeds
