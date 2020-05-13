ICARD — A person of interest is being sought after a man was shot in the head with a crossbow Wednesday morning.
The man who was shot in the head was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, said Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant.
The shooting happened on Hunterwood Drive off Cape Hickory Road around 9:45 a.m., Whisenant said.
Ziggy Jackson is being sought as a person of interest in the case, Whisenant said. He is described as a 5-foot-6-inch tall male with brown hair and a beard who was last seen wearing a dark ball cap, black hoodie and blue jeans. He might be with Joseph Jackson Reece.
He should be considered dangerous. A reverse 911 call has been sent out to people who live in the area, Whisenant said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
