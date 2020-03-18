Marion City Council approves COVID-19 plan, talks about local impact

Tuesday evening, the Marion City Council held a regular meeting for March but it was under “extraordinary circumstances” as city officials plan to cope with the coronavirus pandemic on a local level.
As of Wednesday, McDowell County has not yet reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 but local officials are doing everything they can to be prepared for this imminent health crisis and the economic impact it is already having here.
The meeting itself was reconfigured because of the coronavirus concerns. Council members were seated at tables spread far apart from each other rather than at their usual seats. This practice is called “social distancing.” At Tuesday's meeting, only Chamber of Commerce Director Steve Bush, Van McKinney from WBRM and a McDowell News reporter were in the audience.
Mayor Steve Little opened the meeting by talking about how everyone should stay sensible and not panic. But he acknowledged that we have never dealt with a situation like this before.
“Previous national or world crises have never been for health reasons,” said Little. “Nobody has ever been experienced dealing with this.”
The mayor said the desire of council and himself is to assure the people of Marion and McDowell County that local officials “have a level head” and are carefully considering what future actions to take in response to COVID-19.
“We will not be hasty and precipitous or emotional as we take actions,” he said.
The mayor urged residents to stay calm and be considerate with their neighbors.
“We don’t have the ability to predict the future,” said Little. “Everybody is stressed. Everybody is on edge. Be a little more patient with your neighbors so we can calmly deal with situations as they arise. There’s not a reason to panic. Be calm, be reasonable.”
He also said there is no need to hoard food because the United States has plenty of food.
Later in the meeting, council members heard a report from City Manager Bob Boyette about the steps the city of Marion will take in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Boyette said none of the city’s staff has ever experienced a situation like this before but is working on the best approach.
“None of us are used to dealing with a public health emergency,” he said to council.
The plan proposed by Boyette contains the following actions:
• Travel restrictions for city employees. Effective immediately and until further notice business-related travel by city employees or volunteers is prohibited unless absolutely necessary and approved by the city manager. No out-of-state business related travel is permitted by city employees until further notice.
• Used of public facilities. The city of Marion following the guidance of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control concerning mass gatherings taking place in Marion. The city is currently not allowing the rental of the Community Building or the Depot by groups of more than 50 and the city and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce are not allowing the rental of the Municipal Event Center by groups of more than 50. All events involving 50 or more people at these facilities through the end of April have been cancelled or postponed.
• Implements response plans by city departments in the event that those departments have a significant number or majority of employees who are out due to contracting the virus, being quarantined or having to care for loved ones. The department response plans provide for reduced service levels and the elimination of non-essential services during the period of reduced staffing or while the emergency is on-going.
• The closing of city facilities to the public effective today through at least Sunday, March 29. Many other cities and organizations have taken similar measures. City of Marion employees will continue to work to provide services, but the public will be encouraged to use the City Hall drive-through, drop box, telephone, fax and e-mail to conduct business. If needed, city departments can provide curb service to those unable to be served by other means. The public facility closure will be evaluated on Monday, March 30 and a decision made regarding whether it needs to be extended or whether to allow for full or partial public access to city of Marion facilities. The closure of city facilities does not apply to rentals of the Community Building or Depot by groups of 50 or less people. “We are trying to keep our employees healthy while still providing that service,” said Boyette.
• Provides for adjustments to water and sewer billing and collection procedures, if needed, and for the rescheduling and cancellation of City Council and other public meetings, if warranted. It is the intention right now to continue with City Council meetings twice per month, but that could change. Adjustments will be made to the response plan as circumstances change, said Boyette.
After hearing the plan, the City Council unanimously adopted it. “The thing I see here is a great deal of thought and care has been put into this plan,” said Little.
City officials also talked Tuesday about the economic impact from the coronavirus situation. Marion has made considerable progress within the last three years, especially in the downtown. New restaurants, shops and pubs have opened which created a rebirth of Marion’s central business district. The coronavirus could threaten all of these businesses. Gov. Roy Cooper recently ordered the closing of all restaurants and bars in North Carolina for inside dining. Take outs, curbside service and deliveries are still available.
Little told the council members and other city officials they should encourage the public to order takeout meals from local eateries to help them through this crisis.
“We need to encourage people to buy takeout,” said the mayor.
Boyette said McDowell County reported in December its highest month ever for retail sales.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth,” he said, adding that could be the “high water mark.”
In addition, Little said as mayor he would never tell local businesses to shut their doors.
“I will never order any business to close or curtail their hours,” he said. “That’s not appropriate. We still encourage people to shop locally.”
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Juanita Doggett asked the council to remember our small businesses and everyone impacted by this situation in their prayers.
