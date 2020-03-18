At Tuesday’s meeting, the Marion City Council approved several actions to improve streets and parking around the city.
The City Council unanimously approved several recommendations of the Street Committee, which is comprised of Council Members Ann Harkey and Don Ramsey.
These recommendations include approving a request for the city to paint parking spaces on Depot Street. Another item approved by council is sending a letter to the N.C. Department of Transportation asking that improvements be made to the current traffic situation along West Henderson Street around the expanded Ingle’s Shopping Center, due to vehicle crashes taking place and the design for the new middle entrance into Ingle’s not preventing motorists from illegally turning left in or out of that entrance. Another project approved by council is a drainage project along Euclid Avenue.
In other business, the City Council approved an easement and agreement with Gurley Properties. Under the agreement, Gurley Properties will construct and maintain, at their expense, a service road extending from the city’s Mount Ida Wilderness Area parking lot to a road serving a cell tower on the Gurley property and television towers at the top of the city’s Mount Ida property.
The city of Marion, its contractors and representatives of television stations with current or future towers on Mount Ida, Gurley Properties, its contractors and representatives of cell towers on the Gurley property will all be authorized to use the road. The road will not be available for use by the general public.
The city of Marion does not currently have road access to the top of its Mount Ida property, so the opportunity to have a road constructed at no cost to the city was considered to be a great benefit, said City Manager Bob Boyette.
“It’s very kind of Mr. Gurley to do this,” said Mayor Steve Little.
Council also took more action regarding loud noises in Marion, similar to what was done earlier this month about the problem of engine braking.
Council unanimously adopted amendments to Marion’s noise ordinance to prohibit in the city the operation of motor vehicles equipped with mufflers designed to emit unreasonably loud noises or vibrations. The city has received many complaints about such vehicles, said Boyette.
Police Chief Allen Lawrence consulted with N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles and proposed the language for the ordinance that was adopted by the City Council. Like the engine braking ban, violators have to be pretty much caught in the act.
Finance Director and Assistant City Manager Julie Scherer reported to council the city of Marion received a grant in the amount of $245,773 from the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to allow Marion to continue to work on projects related to declared disasters in 2018, including Tropical Storm Alberto and Hurricanes Florence and Michael. The city is still working with the state and with FEMA to complete projects related to repair and replacement of infrastructure damaged by these storms. The grants will fund a Public Works Administrative technician position for the city, a vehicle and operational expenses for three years while the city completes these recovery projects, according to Scherer.
In other business, the Marion City Council:
» Scheduled a pre-budget workshop for April 20.
» Appointed Councilman Woody Ayers to the Isothermal Rural Transportation Planning Organization.
» Did not recognize the McDowell High marksmanship team or the American Red Cross volunteers because of the coronavirus situation.
